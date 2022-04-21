IPL 2022 MI vs CSK playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Who will be in Mumbai and Chennai’s Playing XI today?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) Players List: On the verge of elimination after six losses on the trot, a horribly out of form Mumbai Indians would need to notch up their first win of this IPL to remain afloat when they face Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. Five-time champions Mumbai have not won a single match this season and a loss on Thursday would send them packing from the tournament.

Defending champions CSK, who are just a rung above bottom-placed MI, have also faltered as a team though there has been a few instances of individual brilliance. With five losses from six games, a defeat on Thursday would also send them on the brink of elimination.

MI vs CSK IPL 2022 Match Details:

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will take place on April 21, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. MI vs CSK match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

MI vs CSK IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

The DY Patil Stadium’s pitch has shown that chasing gets tough here. The last match of IPL 2022 at the stadium was PBKS vs SRH match, in which both the teams slammed 150+ totals. For today’s match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Dew may make it tough for spinners to grip the ball.

MI vs CSK IPL 2022 Weather Report:

According to weather.com, the sky will be partly cloudy during the day but clear at night. The chances of rain are just 4%. The humidity will be around 37% during the day and rise to 61% at night.

MI vs CSK IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

Mumbai Indians (Probable Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

Chennai Super Kings (Probable Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

IPL 2022 MI vs CSK Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

In the IPL 2022 points table, Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are next along with Punjab Kings (PBKS), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.