scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Must Read
Live now

IPL 2022, MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: Mumbai vs Chennai in battle of survival

IPL 2022, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians battles Chennai Super Kings in the El Classico of Indian Premier League.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 21, 2022 6:37:45 pm
IPL 2022, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score OnlineIPL 2022, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online Today: Mumbai Indians lock horns with Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2022, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings – dubbed as the El Classico of the Indian Premier League by fans will witness a clash of the two titans. However, with both the premier sides languishing at the bottom of the 10 team-table with a combined one win in 12 games, this game is vital for both the teams.

Temperatures are expected to be around the early to mid-30s during the game and humidity levels around 40 to 50 percent. On the bigger ground at the DY Patil Stadium, the fielders will be tested, as also the batters who might have a lot of running to do. Follow live score and updates of MI vs CSK from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live-action between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

18:37 (IST)21 Apr 2022
MI vs CSK: A do-or-die battle for the teams

Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in battle to save IPL elimination.

18:36 (IST)21 Apr 2022
MI vs CSK: Even Bollywood is excited for this match
18:31 (IST)21 Apr 2022
MI vs CSK: Wasim Jaffer with his humour and song
18:30 (IST)21 Apr 2022
MI vs CSK: A RO-HIT- Headache for Mumbai

For Mumbai, the biggest concern is the form of skipper Rohit Sharma, who has gathered only 114 runs from six innings. If Mumbai have to chase or set up a big total, he will have to do the bulk of scoring.

18:15 (IST)21 Apr 2022
MI vs CSK: Unadkat says this game is EL Clasico of IPL

"Everyone knows MI and CSK are the most successful teams. From the outside, it probably is the El Clasico of the IPL. Both teams are gonna come hard and it will be a good contest." - Unadkat builds up to the match

17:58 (IST)21 Apr 2022
MI vs CSK: Matheesha Pathirana joins CSK as replacement for Adam Milne!

The 19-year-old Pathirana is called ‘Junior Lasith Malinga’ in the Sri Lanka cricketing circuit because of his slingy side-on action. Since 2020, the teenager has been a part of the CSK as a reserve player. 

17:55 (IST)21 Apr 2022
MI vs CSK: Young guns are delivering!

The likes of Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav have played some scintillating knocks individually but together need to take responsibility in the middle-order. Another disappointment so far has been all-rounder Kieron Pollard, whose ability to win matches has been on the wane.

17:43 (IST)21 Apr 2022
MI vs CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad back in form!

For Chennai, the biggest positive is Ruturaj Gaikwad finding his mojo back with a 48-ball 73 against Gujarat Titans. Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube did shine in the team’s solitary win against Royal Challengers Bangalore with their brutal hitting but the duo faltered against Gujarat.

17:41 (IST)21 Apr 2022
MI vs CSK: Kieron Pollard announces retirement!

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket though he will continue to freelance in private T20 and T10 leagues across the globe.

17:38 (IST)21 Apr 2022
MI vs CSK: All eyes on Mumbai!

Five-time champions Mumbai have not won a single match this season and a loss on Thursday would send them packing from the tournament. Defending champions CSK, who are just a rung above bottom-placed MI, have also faltered as a team though there has been a few instances of individual brilliance.

17:19 (IST)21 Apr 2022
MI vs CSK: Hello and Welcome

Traditional title rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings face off in a battle to keep IPL 2022 hopes alive. Five-time champions Mumbai have not won a single match this season and a loss on Thursday would send them packing from the tournament. Defending champions CSK, who are just a rung above bottom-placed MI, have also faltered as a team though there has been a few instances of individual brilliance. With five losses from six games, a defeat on Thursday would also send them on the brink of elimination.

IPL 2022, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

IPL 2022, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates IPL 2022, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live. (Source: PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd