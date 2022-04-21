IPL 2022, MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: Mumbai vs Chennai in battle of survival

IPL 2022, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings – dubbed as the El Classico of the Indian Premier League by fans will witness a clash of the two titans. However, with both the premier sides languishing at the bottom of the 10 team-table with a combined one win in 12 games, this game is vital for both the teams.
Temperatures are expected to be around the early to mid-30s during the game and humidity levels around 40 to 50 percent. On the bigger ground at the DY Patil Stadium, the fielders will be tested, as also the batters who might have a lot of running to do. Follow live score and updates of MI vs CSK from Mumbai below.
Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in battle to save IPL elimination.
For Mumbai, the biggest concern is the form of skipper Rohit Sharma, who has gathered only 114 runs from six innings. If Mumbai have to chase or set up a big total, he will have to do the bulk of scoring.
"Everyone knows MI and CSK are the most successful teams. From the outside, it probably is the El Clasico of the IPL. Both teams are gonna come hard and it will be a good contest." - Unadkat builds up to the match
The 19-year-old Pathirana is called ‘Junior Lasith Malinga’ in the Sri Lanka cricketing circuit because of his slingy side-on action. Since 2020, the teenager has been a part of the CSK as a reserve player.
The likes of Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav have played some scintillating knocks individually but together need to take responsibility in the middle-order. Another disappointment so far has been all-rounder Kieron Pollard, whose ability to win matches has been on the wane.
For Chennai, the biggest positive is Ruturaj Gaikwad finding his mojo back with a 48-ball 73 against Gujarat Titans. Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube did shine in the team’s solitary win against Royal Challengers Bangalore with their brutal hitting but the duo faltered against Gujarat.
West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket though he will continue to freelance in private T20 and T10 leagues across the globe.
Five-time champions Mumbai have not won a single match this season and a loss on Thursday would send them packing from the tournament. Defending champions CSK, who are just a rung above bottom-placed MI, have also faltered as a team though there has been a few instances of individual brilliance.
