IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal wants to “forget” this match, Rishabh Pant happy to buck ‘win-loss’ trend

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was happy that his team could finally buck the trend of winning one and losing the next game in the IPL while a dejected Punjab Kings leader Mayank Agarwal wanted to forget his team’s inept batting show in a hurry.

Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 17 runs to move to fourth place in the points table with a superior net run-rate compared to Royal Challengers Bangalore, who also have 14 points, while Punjab remained in the IPL play-offs hunt only in theory.

“Playing throughout the tournament, we have been losing one game and winning one game. That’s something we wanted to change as a team and we got it,” Pant said after the match.

His opposite number Agarwal was grim and was trying hard to control his anger which was writ large on his face.

“We need to speak about the way we went about things with the bat, but that’s about it. It’s a game to forget,” Aagrwal stated.

“We didn’t bat well. Between overs 5 and 10, we lost too many wickets and that’s where we lost the game. I thought it was definitely chaseable for the batting we have and the wicket wasn’t as bad as it seemed.

“We just lost too many wickets between the 5th and 10th over and lost the game there,” the Punjab Kings skipper added.

From his body language, it was evident that Agarwal was not at all convinced that his team has an iota of chance of qualifying in play-offs.

“I think we haven’t yet played our best cricket yet and we look forward to doing that in the last game,” he further said.

Winning captain Pant said the plan was to bat deep on a track where Punjab spinners Liam Livingstone and Harpreet Brar did bowl well.

“The only thought process was to take it deep. We saw the spinners bowling well in the wicket. The wicket was slow.” Pant also said that Prithvi Shaw remains a highly doubtful starter for the next game though he has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from typhoid.