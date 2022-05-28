IPL 2022: Making Rajasthan Royals cool again

It may not have been the year in which the Indian Premier League title finally landed in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s cupboard, despite the call of ee saala cup namde going viral. But Rajasthan Royals, forever the butt of jokes about flattering briefly and deceiving unfailingly, have had a season that has naturally drawn comparisons with their title run in the inaugural IPL in 2008.

Naturally, because there hasn’t been anything to compare in the years between 2008 and 2022. There was the briefest of sparks when they actually won the Eliminator in IPL 2013, only to go out in the Qualifier 2 to Mumbai Indians. The norm instead has been of RR having a neat little run of wins, usually early in the season, before predictably running out of steam at the business end. On a couple of occasions, they dragged themselves into the top-four, but were instantly chucked out in the Eliminator. Alternating between massive bets on stars that more often than not don’t come good, and ‘investing’ – an RR favourite buzzword – in unknown local talent, the franchise has done little more than make up the numbers for an overwhelming majority of its existence.

This year has been, finally, refreshingly different. Nine wins in 14 league games have meant the crowds have actually participated with gusto, with shouts of ‘Rajasthan jeetega’ [Rajasthan will win] when the DJ prompts them with the classic ‘jeetega bhai jeetega’. The Orange and (joint) Purple Cap holders, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, are both from RR.

Buttler began the tournament with three centuries in seven games, and then tapered off in the second half of the season, before coming back with a record-equalling fourth ton in the Qualifier 2 against RCB.

“I had some really honest conversations with some close people around me, (coaches) Kumar Sangakkara and Trevor Penney,” Buttler said after Friday’s win. “I was feeling a bit of pressure, getting distracted and I was trying to suppress it and it was only until a week ago or so I opened up inside and talking about that made me feel a lot better going into Kolkata and that innings gave me the confidence that helped (against RCB).”

Some credit for creating this kind of an enabling atmosphere, as well as for some smart tactical calls throughout the season, has to go to the skipper Sanju Samson. Even in the Qualifier 2, seeing that Glenn Maxwell was targeting his two veteran spinners, Samson brought back Trent Boult. It is beside the point that Boult dismissed Maxwell with the last ball of his over, but Samson had been receptive enough to deny Maxwell his stronger suit – hitting spin.

Samson’s performances in the past have been a window into how RR’s seasons have come apart. He leaves people gaping at the timing of his strokes at the start, but then he loses that touch and consistency and it all meanders into another decent season that could have meant something big. But he’s led a side full of stalwarts this time and also done reasonably well with the bat.

“Sanju has been exceptional. He started off with quite a tough test last season with a young side and a lot of upheaval because of Covid bubbles, a tournament of two halves but he has really grown into his role,” Sangakkara said after the Qualifier 2.

“He is a very soft-spoken, very reserved individual. He is exceptionally skilled with the bat. He has shown a lot of passion and hunger to take on this testing role of captaincy. Wicket-keeping, captaining and being the best batter in your side along with Jos Buttler is not an easy kind of role to fill but he has done it really well this season.”

It cannot be compared to what the late Shane Warne achieved with a largely inexperienced bunch in 2008, but no matter what happens in the Sunday final, 2022 will remain the year Samson – and Buttler and Chahal and the rest – made Rajasthan Royals cool again.