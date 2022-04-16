IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants fined for slow over rate against Mumbai Indians

After maintaining a slow over-rate, the Lucknow Super Giants have been fined during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 26 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium – CCI, Mumbai on Saturday. As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, captain KL Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul made batting look like a walk in the park with a 56-ball century in his 100th IPL game to put five-time champions Mumbai Indians all but out of the league with an 18-run win on Saturday.

Rahul’s unbeaten 60-ball 103, his third three-figure mark across all editions of IPL, propelled Lucknow to a commanding score of 199 for four and then his bowlers joined the party to restrict MI to 181 for nine in 20 overs. With six consecutive defeats, the tournament is as good as over for the league’s most popular team, even before it has reached the halfway stage.

Rohit Sharma’s (6) nightmare of a tournament continued while Ishan Kishan (13 off 17 balls) is certainly feeling the pressure of the Rs 15.25 crore price tag as he played on a Marcus Stoinis delivery and displayed his frustration by smashing the foam-based boundary rope.