IPL 2022 LSG vs RR playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Lucknow and Rajasthan tweak their Playing 11?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals (LSG vs RR) Players List: In impressive form throughout the season, Lucknow Super Giants would look to bounce back from their previous match defeat and register a win to confirm their IPL play-offs berth when they face another aspirants, Rajasthan Royals, on Sunday. LSG were on top of IPL points table with four wins on the trot before relinquishing that position after losing to Gujarat Titans in their previous match. The KL Rahul-led side, which is now at second spot with 16 points, would not want to lose another game just before the start of the knockout round.

LSG vs RR IPL 2022 Match Details:

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 15, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. LSG vs RR match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

LSG vs RR IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Being an evening game, dew will create problems for the teams.

LSG vs RR IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Lucknow and Rajasthan, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent.

LSG vs RR IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

IPL 2022 LSG vs RR Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain & wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.