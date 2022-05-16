IPL 2022: Royals boost playoff hopes as bowlers keep LSG in check

Sealed at the start

It was a strange sort of Powerplay from Lucknow Super Giants. Even if the ball was coming on to the bat, the Brabourne Stadium pitch wasn’t an outright belter. Still, Quinton de Kock tried to force Trent Boult on the up through a cordon of backward point, point and cover, and found the middle fielder. Ayush Badoni was sent at No.3 for some quick runs but Boult trapped him plumb in front first ball with an inswinger. After seeing two wickets falling in two deliveries, KL Rahul went into a shell for a couple of overs, even leaving regulation length balls outside off.

Was it because Yashasvi Jaiswal had taken 20 off the last over of RR’s Powerplay, or was it because LSG were 23 for 2 after five overs? Suddenly, Rahul, on 4 off 16, switched to hyper-attack mode; he lofted Prasidh Krishna for a gorgeous six over extra cover, but then sliced a short ball into point’s hands two balls later.

From 29 for 3, it was going to take some chasing against the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. Chahal went for a few, unlike the unhittable Ashwin, but also had Deepak Hooda stumped for 59 off 39 in the 16th.

If the spin duo wasn’t enough, left-arm seamer Obed McCoy, in just his third IPL game, was hard to get away with his slower-ball variations, from dipping full deliveries to sticky bouncers.

Padikkal presses on

Since he almost messed up RR’s chase against Punjab Kings with a 32-ball 31 last week at Wankhede Stadium – where he was mishitting even wide balls to fielders – Devdutt Padikkal has been a transformed batsman. On a difficult DY Patil Stadium surface where the ball was holding up, he began to play attacking strokes as soon as he came in against Delhi Capitals. It was not a pitch where he would get everything off the middle of the blade, but the intent was unmistakable. To that 48 off 30, he added 39 off 18 at the Cricket Club of India on Sunday.

These were much better batting conditions, of course, but Padikkal is usually someone who likes to get at least some feel of the wicket before opening up. Here he timed two lovely straight hits off Marcus Stoinis off the second and third deliveries he faced, the latter of which zoomed into the sightscreen. When Stoinis pulled the length back, Padikkal stood tall and creamed it through the covers. Later, even if he was a bit late on the ball, he made sure he hacked it safely over midwicket. However, he would become one of three RR batters who failed to clear the long CCI square boundaries.