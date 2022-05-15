IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Live Score Updates: Lucknow clash with Rajasthan to seal play-off berth

IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: In impressive form throughout the season, Lucknow Super Giants would look to bounce back from their previous match defeat and register a win to confirm their IPL play-offs berth when they face another aspirant, Rajasthan Royals, on Sunday.

LSG were on top of IPL points table with four wins on the trot before relinquishing that position after losing to Gujarat Titans in their previous match. The KL Rahul-led side, which is now at second spot with 16 points, would not want to lose another game just before the start of the knockout round.

