IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Live Score Updates: Lucknow clash with Rajasthan to seal play-off berth

IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: In impressive form throughout the season, Lucknow Super Giants would look to bounce back from their previous match defeat and register a win to confirm their IPL play-offs berth when they face another aspirant, Rajasthan Royals, on Sunday.
LSG were on top of IPL points table with four wins on the trot before relinquishing that position after losing to Gujarat Titans in their previous match. The KL Rahul-led side, which is now at second spot with 16 points, would not want to lose another game just before the start of the knockout round.
The first IPL play-off and eliminator in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will be held on May 24 and 25, followed by second play-off and final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 27 and 29.
Rajasthan Royals are coming into this match with a loss against Delhi Capitals. They are 3rd in the points table with bowth RCB and DC breathing down their necks. They would hope to defeat LSG tonight and solidify their chances for the play-offs.
Gujarat Titans (GT), who have already qualified for the playoffs, are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
KL Rahul and QDK have been one of the most dominant opening pairs in this edition of the IPL and Rajasthan will hope to shut them down begfore they can get going tonight.
LSG left out Ravi Bishnoi in the previous game, including Karan Sharma in order to strengthen their batting order. With the move not quite working for them, the young legspinner, who was brought into the side in the pre-auction, is likely to return to the eleven.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain & wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Corbin Bosch, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.
In four T20 innings against Chameera, Jos Buttler has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 181 and has never been dismissed by the pacer. He has a similar record against the spin of Krunal Pandya, having scored 53 runs in as many innings at a strike rate of 166. The opener fell for a rare single-digit score in the last match against DC, but has continued to find those frequent boundaries. With his distinct ability to attack both pacers and spinners in equal measure, Jos will be looking to go big this time around.
- In the seven times that he has batted at No. 3 in this IPL, Samson has scored 245 runs at an average of 40.83. However, his average dips to 16.40, with only 82 runs in five innings, when he has batted in other positions.
- RR's pacers have taken 37 wickets so far, which is the fewest among the 10 teams in this IPL. Their strike rate of 21.9 is the worst among all sides while their economy rate of 9.2 is only marginally better than CSK's 9.3.
- LSG's pacers have bagged 51 wickets, with the best average (23.10), second-best average (17.1) and also the best economy rate (8.11) so far in the competition.
Corbin Bosch replaces Nathan Coulter Nile in Rajasthan Royals for the remainder of IPL 2022. The 27-year-old South African fast-bowling all-rounder has already been a part of the Royals set-up and has been preparing with the squad for a potential first team opportunity.
The Royals have fond memories of their last outing at Brabourne, with their only game here resulting in a stunning victory. Jos Buttler (103) and Yuzi Chahal (5/40) joined forces to take down Kolkata Knight Riders in a cracking contest that saw over 400 combined runs being scored. Lucknow too, have maintained their winning run at this venue, having won both their games of the season so far. One streak will end tonight.
Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 625 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Faf Du Plessis .
In a strategic move, Ashwin, who smashed two sixes off Gowtham, was retired out to allow Ryan Parag to come into the crease in the slog overs. He hit two sixes off Avesh as well as the last two overs yielded 16 runs each. (READ MORE)
The last time these two teams faced off, the crowd at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium witnessed a thrilling contest that went right down the wire. Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten fifty and a quick cameo from Ravichandran Ashwin helped RR post a competitive total of 165. It was followed by Yuzvendra Chahal’s match-winning four-wicket haul that broke the back of LSG’s run-chase. Then came a calm and composed debutant in Kuldeep Sen, defending 15 runs in the final over to inspire a 3-run victory for the Royals.
Rajasthan Royals have two aces up their sleeve against LSG batter QDK. R Ashwin has dismissed De Kock four times while Yuzvendra Chahal has had the better of the South African six times. Can QDK get better of these two spin spearheads tonight?
LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.
