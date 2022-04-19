IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will RCB make a change at the top-order

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore ( LSG vs RCB ) Players List: LSG and RCB head into the match after wins over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, respectively and both teams, who have eight points from six outings, would be keen to continue their winning streak.

Up against the second-placed Super Giants, RCB will need to address their top-order woes. While skipper Faf du Plessis has failed to fire since the opening game, opener Anuj Rawat has looked scratchy.



Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on April 19, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. LSG vs RCB match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

While teams have opted to win the toss and bowl first, the results at the DY Patil stadium, in the last two evening games witnessed that it was won by teams batting first.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 30’s between 7 PM to 11 PM.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Playing XI’s:

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manan Vohra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam, Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar

In the IPL 2022 points table, Gujarat Titans(GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals(RR), Punjab Kings(PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are next along with Delhi Capitals (DC), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.