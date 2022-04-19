IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Live Score Updates: Lucknow & Bangalore look to continue winning streak

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore head into the match after wins over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, respectively and both teams, who have eight points from six outings, would be keen to continue their winning streak. Virat Kohli continues to have a frustrating season. The former RCB captain has failed to get the big runs despite looking in good form.
Up against the second-placed Super Giants, RCB will need to address their top-order woes. While skipper Faf du Plessis has failed to fire since the opening game, opener Anuj Rawat has looked scratchy. On the other hand, KL Rahul (235 runs) has led the new entrants admirably. The LSG skipper himself is in sublime form. He registered his maiden century of the season against Mumbai and sits only behind Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler (272 runs) in the leading run-scorer chart.
Follow live score and updates of LSG vs RCB from Navi Mumbai below.
KL Rahul’s elegance and Quinton de Kock’s flamboyance will be pitted against the finishing skills of Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell when Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in the IPL on Tuesday.
