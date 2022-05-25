scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Eliminator playing XI, pitch report: Will Virat Kohli step up for Royal Challengers Bangalore today?

IPL 2022 Eliminator LSG vs RCB LIVE, Playing 11, Match Prediction: KL Rahul led-Lucknow Super Giants are locking horns with Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of the IPL 2022.

By: Sports Desk |
May 25, 2022 2:04:50 pm
Virat KohliTata IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Playing 11 Prediction 2022 Today Match: Virat Kohli made 73 off 54 balls while opening the innings against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (IPL | PTI)

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (LSG vs RCB) Players List: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping that Virat Kohli will continue his run-scoring spree against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

After a string of low scores, Kohli found his rhythm enroute to a scintillating 54-ball 73 in their last match against Gujarat Titans. This was his only second fifty this season, a visual treat for the eyes which encapsulated all the Kohli-esque shots as RCB kept their hopes alive with a fine win.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on May 25, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Eden Gardens. LSG vs RCB match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Pitch Report

Eden Gardens’ pitch is good for batting while spinners also enjoy nice support in the matches. The average 1st innings total in T20Is at the stadium is 155 while the average 2nd innings average total is 136.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Weather Report

For today’s match between Gujarat vs Rajasthan, the chances of rain are 84 per cent during the day and 22 per cent during the night. The humidity will be around 62 per cent during the day and rise to 83% at night. Kolkata city’s temperature on May 24 (Tuesday) will be about 34° Celcius during the day and may fall to 27° Celcius at night.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock (wk),Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Padnya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Sachin Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul

