IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Eliminator playing XI, pitch report: Will Virat Kohli step up for Royal Challengers Bangalore today?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (LSG vs RCB) Players List: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping that Virat Kohli will continue his run-scoring spree against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

After a string of low scores, Kohli found his rhythm enroute to a scintillating 54-ball 73 in their last match against Gujarat Titans. This was his only second fifty this season, a visual treat for the eyes which encapsulated all the Kohli-esque shots as RCB kept their hopes alive with a fine win.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on May 25, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Eden Gardens. LSG vs RCB match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

Pumped up and ready to take on LSG in the #IPL2022 playoffs, RCB had two intense practice sessions in the lead up to the game. Hear about our preparations form our players and coaches on @kreditbee presents Game Day.#PlayBold #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #PlayOffs #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/8UW60sDnW3 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 25, 2022

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Pitch Report

Eden Gardens’ pitch is good for batting while spinners also enjoy nice support in the matches. The average 1st innings total in T20Is at the stadium is 155 while the average 2nd innings average total is 136.

A winner takes all battle at the Eden Gardens awaits us tomorrow as we lock horns with LSG in the Eliminator. Here is everything that you need to know about #LSGvRCB on @KreditBee presents 12th Man TV.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #PlayOffs pic.twitter.com/iO8aSxUwDq — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 24, 2022

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Weather Report

For today’s match between Gujarat vs Rajasthan, the chances of rain are 84 per cent during the day and 22 per cent during the night. The humidity will be around 62 per cent during the day and rise to 83% at night. Kolkata city’s temperature on May 24 (Tuesday) will be about 34° Celcius during the day and may fall to 27° Celcius at night.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock (wk),Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Padnya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Sachin Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul