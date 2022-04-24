IPL 2022 LSG vs MI playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will Mumbai end their losing streak today?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai(LSG vs MI) Players List: With seven defeats in as many matches, MI are winless this season and are languishing at the bottom with nothing going right for the five-time champions, who have failed to win the crunch moments and will need a miracle to make it to the playoffs.

Lucknow, on the other hand, have looked in good touch with four wins from seven matches but they are coming into the match after suffering a 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the fact that LSG beat MI by 18 runs in their first leg will give them confidence.

LSG vs MI IPL 2022 Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians will take place on April 24, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. LSG vs MI match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

LSG vs MI IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being an evening game, dew will play a big factor for the teams. The Pitch at the venue has shown that even a target of 200 plus is not safe.

LSG vs MI IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Lucknow and Mumbai, humidity levels are expected to remain between 49-57 per cent, while the temperatures will hover around the mid 30’s.

LSG vs MI IPL 2022 Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Murugan Ashwin.

IPL 2022 LSG vs MI Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.

Points Table

Gujarat Titans are currently topping the points table with 12 points. They are followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. All the three teams have 10 points each, but Rajasthan has a better net run rate. Lucknow Super Giants are next with eight points. They are followed by Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings with six points each, while Chennai Super Kings are ninth with four points, and Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account.