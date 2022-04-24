IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Score Updates: Mumbai – Lucknow to lock horns at Wankhede

IIPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Virtually out of the playoff race and struggling on multiple fronts, a horribly out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians will need a special team effort to arrest their slide when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in a return-leg IPL fixture on Sunday.

With seven defeats in as many matches, MI are winless this season and are languishing at the bottom with nothing going right for the five-time champions, who have failed to win the crunch moments and will need a miracle to make it to the playoffs.

