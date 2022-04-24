IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Score Updates: Mumbai – Lucknow to lock horns at Wankhede

IIPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Virtually out of the playoff race and struggling on multiple fronts, a horribly out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians will need a special team effort to arrest their slide when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in a return-leg IPL fixture on Sunday.
With seven defeats in as many matches, MI are winless this season and are languishing at the bottom with nothing going right for the five-time champions, who have failed to win the crunch moments and will need a miracle to make it to the playoffs.

Lucknow’s batting has been led by skipper KL Rahul (265 runs), who had slammed an unbeaten 60-ball 103 the last time the two teams faced off on April 16. He is the second highest runscorer this season. Other opener Quinton de Kock (215 runs) too has been in good rhythm.
One of the reasons for MI’s downfall is the poor form of its openers Sharma and Ishant Kishan. While both were out for a duck against CSK, Kishan has fared slightly better than his skipper, scoring 191 runs against 114 runs by Sharma.
