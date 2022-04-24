scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Must Read
Live now

IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Score Updates: Mumbai – Lucknow to lock horns at Wankhede

IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: MI are winless this season and are languishing at the bottom with nothing going right for the five-time champions.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 24, 2022 5:34:57 pm
IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Cricket ScoreIPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Today.

IIPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Virtually out of the playoff race and struggling on multiple fronts, a horribly out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians will need a special team effort to arrest their slide when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in a return-leg IPL fixture on Sunday.

With seven defeats in as many matches, MI are winless this season and are languishing at the bottom with nothing going right for the five-time champions, who have failed to win the crunch moments and will need a miracle to make it to the playoffs.

Follow live score and updates of LSG vs MI from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians from Wankhede.

17:30 (IST)24 Apr 2022
LSG vs MI: Klassy Rahul!!

Lucknow’s batting has been led by skipper KL Rahul (265 runs), who had slammed an unbeaten 60-ball 103 the last time the two teams faced off on April 16. He is the second highest runscorer this season. Other opener Quinton de Kock (215 runs) too has been in good rhythm.

17:25 (IST)24 Apr 2022
LSG vs MI: MI's downfall!

One of the reasons for MI’s downfall is the poor form of its openers Sharma and Ishant Kishan. While both were out for a duck against CSK, Kishan has fared slightly better than his skipper, scoring 191 runs against 114 runs by Sharma.

17:21 (IST)24 Apr 2022
LSG vs MI: Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Match 37 in the IPL 2022, where the Lucknow Super Giants will face the Mumbai Indians. With seven defeats in as many matches, MI are winless this season and are languishing at the bottom with nothing going right for the five-time champions, who have failed to win the crunch moments and will need a miracle to make it to the playoffs.

IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.

IPL 2022, LSG vs MILive Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd