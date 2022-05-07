IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Lucknow and Kolkata tweak their Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders (LSG vs KKR) Players List: A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will be wary of the threat posed by Lucknow Super Giants’ in-from skipper KL Rahul when the two sides face off in the IPL on Saturday.

LSG is sitting in second place with 14 points and is on course to secure a play-offs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay.

LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 Match Details:

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on May 7, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, Pune. LSG vs KKR match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Being an evening game, dew will create problems for the teams.

LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Lucknow and Kolkata, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent.

LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi.

IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are fifth followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) at sixth place in the IPL 2022 points table. They are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC) at 7th, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at 8th, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at 9th and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the last spot in the points tally.