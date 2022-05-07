scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 07, 2022
IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Live Score Updates: Lucknow-Kolkata square off for first time ever

IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Lucknow take on Kolkata in Pune.

Updated: May 7, 2022 6:05:34 pm
IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Live Cricket ScoreIPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online Today.

IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will be wary of the threat posed by Lucknow Super Giants’ in-from skipper KL Rahul when the two sides face off in the IPL here on Saturday.

LSG is sitting in second place with 14 points and is on course to secure a play-offs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay. Former champions KKR are languishing in the eighth spot with eight points and after four wins from 10 games, a positive result would help them stay afloat in the race for a playoff spot.

Follow live score and updates of LSG vs KKR from Pune below.

Live Blog
18:05 (IST)07 May 2022
LSG vs KKR: Kolkata foes!

Meanwhile, for KKR, the biggest worry has been there out of form openers. They have tried different combinations, but none has worked so far. If they persist with Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith, the two would need to provide an aggressive start.

17:56 (IST)07 May 2022
A leaky tin-roofed home, little food on table, a mother’s sacrifice: DC batter Rovman Powell’s rise from poverty to cricketing riches!

The day Rovman Powell’s mother Joan Plummer found she was pregnant, her partner told her to abort. She broke off the relationship and decided to go her own way. At the start of every month she would tell herself, “if I can get through this month, then I can do it for one more month”. (Read More)

17:51 (IST)07 May 2022
LSG vs KKR: Rahul's run!

Rahul has led LSG from the front, amassing a staggering 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundred and as many fifties to be the second-highest run-getter this season.

17:48 (IST)07 May 2022
LSG vs KKR: Purple Cap!

Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan and Wanindu Hasaranga. (Read More)

17:37 (IST)07 May 2022
LSG vs KKR: Orange Cap!

This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 588 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (451), Shikhar Dhawan (369), David Warner (356) and Hardik Pandya (333). (Read More)

17:32 (IST)07 May 2022
LSG vs KKR : Points Table!

Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (Read More)

17:30 (IST)07 May 2022
17:27 (IST)07 May 2022
LSG vs KKR : Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. Former champions KKR are languishing in the eighth spot with eight points and after four wins from 10 games, a positive result would help them stay afloat in the race for a playoff spot.

IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.

IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today: Former champions KKR are languishing in the eighth spot with eight points and after four wins from 10 games, a positive result would help them stay afloat in the race for a playoff spot. (Twitter/Kolkata Knight Riders)

