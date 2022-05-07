IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Live Score Updates: Lucknow-Kolkata square off for first time ever

IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will be wary of the threat posed by Lucknow Super Giants’ in-from skipper KL Rahul when the two sides face off in the IPL here on Saturday.
LSG is sitting in second place with 14 points and is on course to secure a play-offs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay. Former champions KKR are languishing in the eighth spot with eight points and after four wins from 10 games, a positive result would help them stay afloat in the race for a playoff spot.
Follow live score and updates of LSG vs KKR from Pune below.
Meanwhile, for KKR, the biggest worry has been there out of form openers. They have tried different combinations, but none has worked so far. If they persist with Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith, the two would need to provide an aggressive start.
Rahul has led LSG from the front, amassing a staggering 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundred and as many fifties to be the second-highest run-getter this season.
Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan and Wanindu Hasaranga. (Read More)
This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 588 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (451), Shikhar Dhawan (369), David Warner (356) and Hardik Pandya (333). (Read More)
Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (Read More)
