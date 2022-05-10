IPL 2022 LSG vs GT playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Rashid vs Rahul, battle to watch out for

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans (LSG vs GT) Players List:

Gujarat Titans will need their batters to fire when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants as both teams look to seal IPL playoffs berth on Tuesday. The two new entrants are having a dream run in their maiden season.

While Gujarat led the points table for the most part of the league, Lucknow moved ahead of them to take the top spot. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat side’s winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week. Here are all the details you need to know before the game begins.

LSG vs GT IPL 2022 Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans will take place on May 10, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. LSG vs GT match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

LSG vs GT IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being an evening game, dew might play out as a factor. Both GT and LSG are undefeated at this venue, having won two games apiece. Teams batting first have won eight out of the 11 matches played at this ground in IPL 2022, including the last five.

LSG vs GT IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Lucknow and Gujarat, humidity levels are expected to be around 73 per cent at night, while the temperatures will hover around below 30 degrees celsius in the evening.

LSG vs GT IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mayank Yadav

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad