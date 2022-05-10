IPL 2022, LSG vs GT Live Score Updates: Lucknow-Gujarat lock horns to secure first play-off berth

IPL 2022, LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score Online Today: Lucknow take on Gujarat.
IPL 2022, LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Lucknow Super Giants will collide with Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 match on Tuesday. The winner of this encounter will top the table with 18 points and more than that one of those teams will also ensure a top-four finish in the IPL 2022, which means a playoff berth.
IPL 2022, LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live-action between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.
IPL 2022, LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mayank Yadav
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
IPL 2022, LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Lucknow Super Giants will collide with Gujarat Titans.
Both LSG and GT played a match against each other earlier in IPL 2022 where Gujarat won by 5 wickets. Lucknow will look to make it 1-1 tonight.
Rashid Khan has dismissed Rahul three times, with the batter having a strike rate of only 76.64 against the legspinner off the 43 balls he has faced.
Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.
Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami. (READ MORE)
From playing for Baroda, India A, India, Mumbai Indians and now different franchises, the Pandya brothers are teammates in a real sense. (READ MORE)
Both LSG and GT have 16 points each from 11 outings and a win for either of them will confirm the passage to the next stage. Who will reach the play-off stage first?
While Gujarat led the points table for most part of the league, Lucknow moved ahead of them to take the top spot. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat side’s winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week.
Most runs as an opener since IPL 2018
KL Rahul: 2,999
Shikhar Dhawan: 2,604
Quinton de Kock: 1,874
Former India opener Aakash Chopra expressed concern over Gujarat Titans (GT) batting. On his official YouTube channel, the 44-year-old said that GT is sometimes over-dependent on Rahul Tewatia and David Miller.
Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan is four wickets away from registering 450 wickets in T20s.
Gujarat Titans will need their batters to fire when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants as both teams look to seal the IPL playoffs berth on Tuesday. The two new entrants are having a dream run in their maiden season. Stay tuned as we build-up to the big match of the evening.