IPL 2022 LSG  vs DC Live Score Updates: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Thursday, April 07, 2022
Updated: April 7, 2022 6:44:16 pm
IPL 2022 LSG  vs DC Live Cricket Score: Newcomers Lucknow Super Giants square off with Delhi Capitals on Thursday. Both teams have had issues with their bowling but Lucknow under Gautam Gambhir’s mentorship, has managed pretty well. It is LSG’s bowling that needs to stop DC’s batting firepower which will grow manifold in Warner’s presence and skipper Pant and Shaw also waiting for their big knocks.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder

Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert

Live Blog

18:33 (IST)07 Apr 2022
LSG vs DC: Hello and Welcome

LSG vs DC: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. DC’s batting firepower which will grow manifold in Warner’s presence and skipper Pant and Shaw also waiting for their big knocks.

Hello and welcome to Match 15 of #TATAIPL.#LSG will take on #DelhiCapitals at the DY Patil Stadium today.

Who are you rooting for?#LSGvDC pic.twitter.com/FBisRjO2W2


— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2022

Probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ravi BishnoiAvesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot

Delhi Capitals XI: David Warner, Prithvi ShawMandeep SinghRishabh Pant (C & WK), Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

