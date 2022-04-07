IPL 2022 LSG  vs DC Live Score Updates: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

LSG vs DC: Hello and Welcome

LSG vs DC: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. DC’s batting firepower which will grow manifold in Warner’s presence and skipper Pant and Shaw also waiting for their big knocks.

Hello and welcome to Match 15 of #TATAIPL.#LSG will take on #DelhiCapitals at the DY Patil Stadium today.



Who are you rooting for?#LSGvDC pic.twitter.com/FBisRjO2W2



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2022