IPL 2022 LSG vs DC Playing XI, Match Prediction: David Warner, Anrich Nortje boost for Delhi Capitals

IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Pacer Anrich Nortje (left) and batter David Warner are set to play for Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. (File)

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals (LSG vs DC) Players List: Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Shane Watson has confirmed that opening batter David Warner and fast bowler Anrich Nortje are available for selection against Lucknow Super Giants to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

“David Warner is out of quarantine, so he’s definitely available for selection for the next game, which is very exciting. Anrich Nortje has been going incredibly well over the last couple of weeks since he’s arrived here in India. And he has passed his fitness test to be available for selection,” said Watson on the eve of the game.

It is expected that Tim Seifert will make way for Warner in the Capitals line-up and Nortje is set to enter the playing eleven at the expense of either Rovman Powell or Mustafizur Rahman who starred with the ball in the previous game.

Probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot.

Delhi Capitals XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.