Thursday, March 31, 2022
IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: Lucknow and Chennai battle in Mumbai

IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, LSG vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and the live streaming of today's IPL match will be available on Hotstar

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 31, 2022 7:13:12 pm
LSG vs CSK Live BlogLSG vs CSK, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates

IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chennai Super Kings will welcome the return of star all-rounder Moeen Ali as they eye a much improved batting performance in the IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Both the teams come into the game after a loss in their respective opening matches. A common factor in their defeats were the failure of the top-order and they would be looking to correct that at the Brabourne Stadium.

Lucknow skipper KL Rahul and star opener Quinton De Kock had a forgettable outing on Monday and they would be keen to get some runs under their belt. Rahul needs to lead from the front with the IPL presenting a big test for his captaincy skills.

Follow IPL 2022 live score and updates of LSG vs CSK from Mumbai below. 

Live Blog

IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all live-action between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

19:11 (IST)31 Mar 2022
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Jadeja: "Would've bowled first too. Now we're batting so will look to put up a decent score. Blessed with a huge fan following. Three changes - Moeen is back, Milne has a sidestrain so going with three overseas."

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande

19:10 (IST)31 Mar 2022
Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI

Rahul: "Going to bowl first. At the end of the day we need to play good cricket as well. But have been watching the last few games, ball gets wet towards the end. Also this looks like a fresh wicket with some grass on it. Enjoyed the last game that we played. Boys showed good fight. Showed real character. Was pleasing for us and will take confidence from that. One change - Tye comes in, Mohsin misses out."

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

19:03 (IST)31 Mar 2022
Toss

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have opted to field against Chennai Super Kings. 

18:25 (IST)31 Mar 2022
Predicted Playing XI: Will Moeen Ali’s return lead CSK to victory?

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish PandeyDeepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi BishnoiAvesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati RayuduRavindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne

18:23 (IST)31 Mar 2022
LSG vs CSK

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL match on Thursday between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. Stay tuned for highlights and live score of the match right here. 

LSG vs CSK, LSG vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022, IPL, IPL Live Score IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match will start at 7.30 PM today. (Twitter)

IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online and Updates:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius

IPL 2022 Schedule, Time Table and Match list

Match No. Match Date Match Match Time Venue Day 1 26-Mar CSK vs KKR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Saturday 2 27-Mar DC vs MI 3:30 PM Brabourne Stadium Sunday 3 28-Mar PBKS vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Sunday 4 29-Mar GT vs LSG 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Monday 5 30-Mar SRH vsRR 7:30 PM MCA, PUNE Tuesday 6 30-Mar RCB vs KKR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Wednesday 7 31-Mar LSG vs CSK 7:30 PM Brabourne Stadium Thursday 8 1-Apr KKR vs PBKS 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Friday 9 2-Apr MI vs RR 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium Saturday 10 2-Apr GT vs DC 7:30 PM MCA, PUNE Saturday 11 3-Apr CSK vs PBKS 7:30 PM Brabourne Stadium Sunday
