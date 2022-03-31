IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: Lucknow and Chennai battle in Mumbai

IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chennai Super Kings will welcome the return of star all-rounder Moeen Ali as they eye a much improved batting performance in the IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Both the teams come into the game after a loss in their respective opening matches. A common factor in their defeats were the failure of the top-order and they would be looking to correct that at the Brabourne Stadium.
Lucknow skipper KL Rahul and star opener Quinton De Kock had a forgettable outing on Monday and they would be keen to get some runs under their belt. Rahul needs to lead from the front with the IPL presenting a big test for his captaincy skills.
Follow IPL 2022 live score and updates of LSG vs CSK from Mumbai below.
Jadeja: "Would've bowled first too. Now we're batting so will look to put up a decent score. Blessed with a huge fan following. Three changes - Moeen is back, Milne has a sidestrain so going with three overseas."
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande
Rahul: "Going to bowl first. At the end of the day we need to play good cricket as well. But have been watching the last few games, ball gets wet towards the end. Also this looks like a fresh wicket with some grass on it. Enjoyed the last game that we played. Boys showed good fight. Showed real character. Was pleasing for us and will take confidence from that. One change - Tye comes in, Mohsin misses out."
Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have opted to field against Chennai Super Kings.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL match on Thursday between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. Stay tuned for highlights and live score of the match right here.