IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: Lucknow and Chennai battle in Mumbai

IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chennai Super Kings will welcome the return of star all-rounder Moeen Ali as they eye a much improved batting performance in the IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Both the teams come into the game after a loss in their respective opening matches. A common factor in their defeats were the failure of the top-order and they would be looking to correct that at the Brabourne Stadium.

Lucknow skipper KL Rahul and star opener Quinton De Kock had a forgettable outing on Monday and they would be keen to get some runs under their belt. Rahul needs to lead from the front with the IPL presenting a big test for his captaincy skills.

Follow IPL 2022 live score and updates of LSG vs CSK from Mumbai below.