IPL 2022: Matheesha Pathirana joins CSK as replacement for Adam Milne

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed young medium pacer Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for New Zealand pacer Adam Milne for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK’s first match against Kolkata Knight Riders and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

His replacement Pathirana was part of Sri Lanka’s U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022. He will join CSK at the price of INR 20 Lakh.

The 19-year-old Pathirana is called ‘Junior Lasith Malinga’ in the Sri Lanka cricketing circuit because of his slingy side-on action. Since 2020, the teenager has been a part of the CSK as a reserve player. Pathirana comes from Trinity College of Kandy whose alumni includes Kumar Sangakkara.

Defending champions CSK, who are just a rung above bottom-placed MI, have also faltered as a team though there has been a few instances of individual brilliance. With five losses from six games, a defeat on Thursday would also send them on the brink of elimination.