IPL 2022: Krunal Pandya sends off Kieron Pollard with a kiss

Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard may be good friends off the field but when it comes to the competitive nature of the Indian Premier League, most friendships are kept aside during match days.

Krunal Pandya apparently did not get the memo as during the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match, he removed Pollard in the last over and then jumps on his back to plant a kiss on his head. That was meant to be a friendly send-off from his former teammate but Pollard did not look to be in the mood for any fun and games and he walked off without any reaction.

Krunal would go on to claim 3 wickets, including Pollard’s in the last over to play a pivotal part in handing Lucknow a 36-run victory against a struggling Mumbai.

Chasing 168 in Wankhede, Mumbai collapsed at the end and registered their 8th loss on the trot. Earlier, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul smashed his second hundred as he guided his team to 168 for 6 on Sunday. Rahul hit his second hundred against the same opposition as his 103 not out off 62 balls was laced with 12 fours and four sixes.

The second highest scorer was Quinton de Kock with 22 as other batters failed to make significant contribution. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah was the best bowler with 1 for 31 in 4 overs while Kieron Pollard had best figures with 2 for 8 in two overs.