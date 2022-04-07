IPL 2022: Krunal Pandya is like my brother and brothers do fight, says Deepak Hooda

Almost a year ago, all-rounder, Deepak Hooda stepped out of Baroda’s bio-bubble ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy following a spat with captain Krunal Pandya. Hooda alleged that Krunal Pandya was trying to pull him down and also warned him that he would ensure he did not play for Baroda again. Hooda then left the Baroda team and joined Rajasthan to play domestic cricket.

Cut to the present; the duo are playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

However, it seems like the duo have buried the hatchet and are enjoying their team’s success in the IPL.

“Krunal Pandya is like my brother, and brothers do fight. We are playing with one aim, which is to win games for LSG,” Deepak Hooda told Dainik Jagran in an interview.

During the IPL mega auction held earlier this year, Deepak Hooda was sold to for 5.75 crore, while Krunal was bought for a whopping Rs 8.25 crore by the Lucknow-based franchise.

When asked about what was his reaction when he got to know that he will be sharing the dressing room with Krunal Pandya in the IPL. He said: “I was not watching the IPL auction. We met just like the other players at the team hotel. Whatever happened is in the past, and as I said, we both are playing for the same team and our goals, too, are the same.”

Earlier this year, Deepak Hooda made his ODI debut against West Indies and T20I debut against Sri Lanka. In the ongoing IPL, the hard-hitting all-rounder is in red-hot form and had two fifties, while batting at 5 for LSG. He started the tournament with a 41-balls 55 against Gujarat Titans. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hooda made a 33-balls 51.

On the other hand, the 31-year-old Krunal Pandya, too, is chipping with his all-round skills. Against Gujarat Titans, he smoked 21 not out off just 13 balls, and with the ball, he removed his brother Hardik Pandya. Krunal was exceptional against Sunrisers Hyderabad with the ball as he returned with impressive figures of 2/27, and choked Sunirsers chase.

The LSG will be lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.