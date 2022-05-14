scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 14, 2022
IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will skipper Kane Williamson step up for Hyderabad today?

IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH, Playing 11, Match Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune on Saturday.

By: Sports Desk |
May 14, 2022 12:19:25 pm
Kane WilliamsonThe Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson has just one fifty to show this season. (IPL | PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (KKR vs SRH) Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad have the quality but skipper Kane Williamson will have to take more responsibility as he has just one fifty to show this season.

One of the main reasons behind SRH’s awful run in the last few games is injuries to frontline bowlers — Washington Sundar and T Natarajan — and the sudden loss of form of speedster Umran Malik.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on May 14, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. KKR vs SRH match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being an evening game, dew will play a pivotal role. The Pitch at the venue has shown that chasing a target of around 160 can be difficult.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 Weather Report

Pune will be slightly cooler on the evening of the KKR vs SRH matchday in terms of temperature. Temperatures will be between 25 to 30 degrees with no threat of rain.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Chamika Karunaratne, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine,Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ashok Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

