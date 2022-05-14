IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates: Kolkata and Hyderabad fight for survival

KKR vs SRH: Kolkata's struggles

KKR, on the other hand, are paying the price for making constant changes to their playing XI and are now staring at elimination after losing seven of their 12 games. KKR, however, are coming into the match after beating Mumbai Indians in their last game and they would look to end things on a high. The 2021 finalist have struggled in the powerplay this season but with Venkatesh Iyer, who was dropped due to his lean run, back in the mix, KKR produced a good effort against MI.