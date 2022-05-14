IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates: Kolkata and Hyderabad fight for survival

IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Today: Kolkata takes on Hyderabad.
IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Struggling after four straight losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to sort their bowling woes when they take on an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders as both the teams look to stay afloat in the IPL playoff race on Saturday.
A series of losses after a five-match winning streak has dropped SRH to the sixth spot with 10 points. However, with 10 points, KKR, however, are on the brink of elimination. Follow live score and updates of KKR vs SRH from Mumbai below.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Romario Shepherd, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Ravikumar Samarth, Sean Abbott
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana
KKR’s highest wicket-taker Umesh Yadav had missed the last game after pulling his calf muscle and the team would be hoping he recovers for the match.
KKR, on the other hand, are paying the price for making constant changes to their playing XI and are now staring at elimination after losing seven of their 12 games. KKR, however, are coming into the match after beating Mumbai Indians in their last game and they would look to end things on a high. The 2021 finalist have struggled in the powerplay this season but with Venkatesh Iyer, who was dropped due to his lean run, back in the mix, KKR produced a good effort against MI.
One of the main reasons behind SRH’s awful run in the last few games is injuries to frontline bowlers — Washington Sundar and T Natarajan — and the sudden loss of form of speedster Umran Malik. It culminated in SRH conceding more than 190 plus runs in each of the last four games. While Sundar had injured his bowling hand again, death over specialist Natarajan had picked up a niggle. But coach Tom Moody was hopeful of the duo’s return against KKR.
It's Kolkata vs Hyderabad tonight! With their IPL campaign nearing its end, KKR will hope to make the most of the remaining two games as they look forward to the next season. A series of losses after a five-match winning streak has dropped SRH to the sixth spot with 10 points and they would need to win all the remaining three games to salvage any hopes of making it to the play-offs. Stay tuned as we build to the live match.