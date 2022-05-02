IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Playing XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report: Will Kolkata drop V Iyer from their Playing 11?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals (KKR vs RR) Players List: Guilty of making too many changes at the top, Kolkata Knight Riders would like to find a winning combination against Rajasthan Royals and snap their five-match losing streak in the IPL on Monday.

The form of Venkatesh Iyer, who is experiencing second season blues, has a lot to do with the changes KKR have been forced to make regularly at the top of the order. Venkatesh’s performances have been underwhelming to say the least after a season that helped him get into the Indian team. After his struggles at the top, the team tried him in the middle-order but that too did not work.

KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Match Details:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 2, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. KKR vs RR match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Wankhede is proving to be a strange dilemma for the captains. The last two matches there have been won by teams chasing but the five matches before that were won by teams batting first. So after winning the toss, teams could opt to chase.

KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Weather Report:

During KKR vs RR, the sky will be clear and the night-time temperature will be around 28-29 degrees Celsius. With no chance of rain falling, the humidity will be around 80 percent.

KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

KKR Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal