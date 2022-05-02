IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Live Score Updates: Kolkata & Rajasthan lock horns in Mumbai

The form of Venkatesh Iyer, who is experiencing second season blues, has a lot to do with the changes KKR have been forced to make regularly at the top of the order. Meanwhile, Rajasthan rely a lot on Buttler and his 566 runs at 70.75 are a big reason why they find themselves in the top-four. As the Englishman can’t be expected to fire in every game, skipper Sanju Samson needs to step up and be more consistent.