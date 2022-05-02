IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Live Score Updates: Kolkata & Rajasthan lock horns in Mumbai

IPL 2022, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Guilty of making too many changes at the top, Kolkata Knight Riders would like to find a winning combination against Rajasthan Royals and snap their five-match losing streak in the IPL on Monday.
The form of Venkatesh Iyer, who is experiencing second season blues, has a lot to do with the changes KKR have been forced to make regularly at the top of the order. Meanwhile, Rajasthan rely a lot on Buttler and his 566 runs at 70.75 are a big reason why they find themselves in the top-four. As the Englishman can’t be expected to fire in every game, skipper Sanju Samson needs to step up and be more consistent.
Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson has had a stop-start season. He has gotten off to a good start but has failed to convert them into anything substantial. He'll be looking to rectify that against Kolkata tonight.
During KKR vs RR, the sky will be clear and the night-time temperature will be around 28-29 degrees Celsius. With no chance of rain falling, the humidity will be around 80 percent.
In their previous matches, KKR lost to Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets while Rajasthan lost to the struggling Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in a low scoring affair.
KKR 13 - 12 RR. KKR are just ahead when it comes to their record against each other. Among 26 matches in which these teams have met in IPL, 13 have been won by Kolkata Knight Riders, while Rajasthan Royals have won 12 games.
KKR Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana
RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
