scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 02, 2022
Must Read
Live now

IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Live Score Updates: Kolkata & Rajasthan lock horns in Mumbai

IPL 2022, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 2, 2022 5:38:48 pm
KKR vs RRIPL 2022, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Today: Kolkata take on Rajasthan.

IPL 2022, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Guilty of making too many changes at the top, Kolkata Knight Riders would like to find a winning combination against Rajasthan Royals and snap their five-match losing streak in the IPL on Monday.

The form of Venkatesh Iyer, who is experiencing second season blues, has a lot to do with the changes KKR have been forced to make regularly at the top of the order. Meanwhile, Rajasthan rely a lot on Buttler and his 566 runs at 70.75 are a big reason why they find themselves in the top-four. As the Englishman can’t be expected to fire in every game, skipper Sanju Samson needs to step up and be more consistent.

Follow live score and updates of KKR vs RR from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Online and Updates:  Catch all the live action between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

17:38 (IST)02 May 2022
KKR vs RR Live: Samson will look to end start-stop season

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson has had a stop-start season. He has gotten off to a good start but has failed to convert them into anything substantial. He'll be looking to rectify that against Kolkata tonight.

17:35 (IST)02 May 2022
KKR vs RR Live Match Score: Weather report

During KKR vs RR, the sky will be clear and the night-time temperature will be around 28-29 degrees Celsius. With no chance of rain falling, the humidity will be around 80 percent.

17:35 (IST)02 May 2022
RR vs KKR Live Match Score: Last match results

In their previous matches, KKR lost to Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets while Rajasthan lost to the struggling Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in a low scoring affair.

17:27 (IST)02 May 2022
IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Live Score: Head to head

KKR 13 - 12 RR. KKR are just ahead when it comes to their record against each other. Among 26 matches in which these teams have met in IPL, 13 have been won by Kolkata Knight Riders, while Rajasthan Royals have won 12 games.

17:22 (IST)02 May 2022
RR vs KKR: Predicted XI

KKR Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

(READ MORE)

17:17 (IST)02 May 2022
KKR vs RR: Kolkata look to end losing streak in match against Rajasthan

Hello and welcome to Match 47 of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Guilty of making too many changes at the top, Kolkata Knight Riders would like to find a winning combination against Rajasthan Royals and snap their five-match losing streak in the on Monday.

IPL 2022, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

IPL 2022, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today: Kolkata Knight Riders hope to end top-order woes, losing streak against Rajasthan Royals. (File)

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd