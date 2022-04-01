IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Predicted Playing XI: Will Kagiso Rabada play for Punjab Kings today?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (KKR vs PBKS) Players List: Punjab Kings began their campaign with a win but they would be expecting a better bowling effort against Kolkata Knight Riders after conceding more than 200 runs in their first game.

South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada is expected to play after completing his three-day quarantine and that will give a big boost to the Punjab attack. Batting at the Wankhede, where the track is relatively fresh, has not been easy as seen in the two games played at the venue so far. It may be early days in the two-month-long IPL, but the toss is already playing a significant role in the game’s outcome, with dew coming into the picture in the second half of the game.

Punjab bowlers came up against a marauding Faf Du Plessis in the first game and the likes of Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Odean Smith would need to up their game against KKR.

Predicted XIs

KKR XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

PBKS XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Angad Bawa, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.