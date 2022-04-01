scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 01, 2022
Must Read
Live now

IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Kolkata to lock horns with Punjab

IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Cricket Match ball to ball commentary, Cricket Live Score: Shreyas Iyer-led KKR will face Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings.

By: Sports Desk |
April 1, 2022 6:30:43 pm
IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs PBKS Live ScoreKolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score

IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to continue with their risk-taking approach despite mixed returns when they take on Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Punjab began their campaign with a win but they would be expecting a better bowling effort after conceding more than 200 runs in their first game. KKR head into Friday’s game at the back of a three-wicket loss against RCB, though managed to make the game close after a below-par total.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Live Blog

IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Kolkata Knght Riders and Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Predicted Playing XI: Will Kagiso Rabada play for Punjab Kings today?

Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada is expected to play against KKR. (Twitter/Punjab Kings)

South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada is expected to play after completing his three-day quarantine and that will give a big boost to the Punjab attack. Batting at the Wankhede, where the track is relatively fresh, has not been easy as seen in the two games played at the venue so far. It may be early days in the two-month-long IPL, but the toss is already playing a significant role in the game’s outcome, with dew coming into the picture in the second half of the game.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.