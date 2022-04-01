IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Kolkata to lock horns with Punjab

IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Predicted Playing XI: Will Kagiso Rabada play for Punjab Kings today?

Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada is expected to play against KKR. (Twitter/Punjab Kings)

South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada is expected to play after completing his three-day quarantine and that will give a big boost to the Punjab attack. Batting at the Wankhede, where the track is relatively fresh, has not been easy as seen in the two games played at the venue so far. It may be early days in the two-month-long IPL, but the toss is already playing a significant role in the game’s outcome, with dew coming into the picture in the second half of the game.