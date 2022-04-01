IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming: When & where to watch

IPL 2022 Live Match KKR vs PBKS, Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to continue with their risk-taking approach despite mixed returns when they take on Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Punjab began their campaign with a win but they would be expecting a better bowling effort after conceding more than 200 runs in their first game. KKR head into Friday’s game at the back of a three-wicket loss against RCB though managed to make the game close after a below-par total.

Check the IPL2022 points table here.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

What time Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (KKR vs PBKS) match will start?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (KKR vs PBKS) match will start at 7.30 PM.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (KKR vs PBKS) match take place?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (KKR vs PBKS) match will take place on April 1 (Friday).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (KKR vs PBKS) match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (KKR vs PBKS) match on the Star Sports network including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 4, Star Sports HD1.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (KKR vs PBKS) match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (KKR vs PBKS) match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar in India. You can also catch live updates of the match right here at Indianexpress.com.