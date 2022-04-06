scorecardresearch
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss against winless Mumbai Indians, opt to bowl

IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Cricket Match ball to ball commentary,Cricket Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders clash with Mumbai Indians in Pune on Wednesday.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 6, 2022 7:06:00 pm
IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live ScoreKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score: KKR vs MI

IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians’ domestic bowlers will look to step up as they take on a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, looking to turn things around after back-to-back defeats. MI have so far looked like anything but IPL’s five-time champions, losing both their opening games, first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs. Mumbai have won 22 times against KKR, while KKR has been victorious only seven times.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan

18:31 (IST)06 Apr 2022
18:19 (IST)06 Apr 2022
KKR vs MI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Skipper Rohit Sharma will seek improvements on multiple fronts to effect a turnaround when they face KKR, who come into the game after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets.

KKR Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee/Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh/Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

