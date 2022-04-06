IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss against winless Mumbai Indians, opt to bowl

IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians’ domestic bowlers will look to step up as they take on a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, looking to turn things around after back-to-back defeats. MI have so far looked like anything but IPL’s five-time champions, losing both their opening games, first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs. Mumbai have won 22 times against KKR, while KKR has been victorious only seven times.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan
Follow IPL 2022 highlights of RR vs RCB from Mumbai below.
KKR vs MI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Skipper Rohit Sharma will seek improvements on multiple fronts to effect a turnaround when they face KKR, who come into the game after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets.