scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Must Read

IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Highlights: KKR beat MI by 5 wickets

IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Cricket Match ball to ball commentary, Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav made 52 off 36 balls, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 38 in 27 deliveries.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 7, 2022 12:32:20 am
KKR vs MI, KKR vs MI Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022 Live Score, Today's Match live Score, Today's Match live updates, KKR vs MI Live Score Updates, Live Scorecard KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians , live cricket score 2022, live ipl score 2022, IPL 2022 live scorecard, IPL 2022, IPL 2022 Live Score, Live Score IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Match Live Updates, IPL match Live Updates, IPL Match Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Match Updates, KKR vs MI IPL Match live Updates, Tata IPL 2022 Live Streaming, IPL 2022 Live Streaming, KKR vs MI Live Match, KKR vs MI Online, KKR vs MI Predictions, KKR vs MI Weather ForecastKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians highlights: Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live Score Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in their IPL match on Wednesday. Opting to bowl after winning the toss, KKR saw MI recover from 55 for three in the 11th over to post 161 for four.

In reply, KKR chased down the target of 162 with 24 balls to spare. Pat Cummins blasted 56 off 15 balls, while Venkatesh Iyer remained not out on 50. For Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav made 52 off 36 balls, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 38 in 27 deliveries. Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 22 off five balls.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Follow IPL 2022 highlights of RR vs RCB from Mumbai below.

Match EndedIndian Premier League, 2022 - Match 14

Kolkata Knight Riders

162/5 (16.0)
vs

Mumbai Indians

161/4 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day - Match 14 )
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets
View Scorecard

Live Blog

IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders clash with Mumbai Indians in Pune

23:38 (IST)06 Apr 2022
Pat comes Cummins thudding response:

Pity Tony Grieg isn’t alive to offer the most deserved BGM for Pat Cummins: that euphoric cry of whaddaaplayaaa! He leaked runs in the end in his first game this IPL and did he sit and sulk about it? Nah… he equalled KL Rahul’s fastest IPL fifty in 14 balls. They said Andre Russell can hit, Venkatesh Iyer will hit, Sam Billings can too. But it was the Australian captain Pat Cummins who blasted the living daylights out of Mumbai. Unlike Russel who can get all stiff when the bouncer either angles away from him or rears at his body, Cummins does this fluid upper-body-twist to get into right positions even as he gets into his murderous swings. Tymal Mills tried bouncing him at his body, but with that twist and extraordinary hand-eye coordination, he biffed 'em away. When Jasprit Bumrah tried to catch him napping with fuller ones, he blasted it into the stands. And what can you say about poor Daniel Sams who bled 35 runs in the 16th over. He tried all lengths, and angles, and saw the ball being thrown back from stands. Cummins used the long handle, used the short-arm pull, deployed side-shuffles and kept smashing that white ball to oblivion. In the post-match interaction, Rohit Sharma was bemused, almost speechless - the only befitting reaction to that murder on the outskirts of Pune.

Sriram Veera

23:06 (IST)06 Apr 2022
Mills & Boom comes Rohit's genie

Tymal Mills was Rohit Sharma’s wicket-producing genie. Every time, he wishes for a wicket, he would just summon Mills for a spell, despatched to some far-flung outpost on the field, and he would grant the wish. He would just trundle in, then steam in and pinch the wicket from nowhere, usually off the first ball of a new spell. Wicket No 1: Ajinkya Rahane. Though far from fluent, he could anchor chases, especially a pursuit of 160. So Mills just bowls a staple short ball. Rahane pulls into the palms of the deep square-leg fielder. Wicket 2: Andre Russell. He seemed in a rampaging mood, but Mills slips in another short ball. Russell pulls too, but top-edges to point. Rahane was hurried; Russell was made to wait for the ball. Mills comes with the reputation of possessing a lethal army of short-pitched balls. The lifter, the rib-tickler, the slow bouncer, the fast bouncer, the bouncer that hustles past batsmen, the bouncer that stops at batsmen. Little wonder that he was Sharma’s wicket-producing genie.  

Sandip G

23:01 (IST)06 Apr 2022
KKR vs MI Live: KKR win!

What an innings by Cummins. He gets to his fifty in just 14 balls. KKR win the match by 5 wickets. 

22:57 (IST)06 Apr 2022
KKR vs MI Live: Sixx!

Cummins is on fire now. He hits two sixes and a boundary against Sams. He wants to finish the match as soon as possible. KKR are 149/5 after 15.4 overs.

22:53 (IST)06 Apr 2022
KKR vs MI Live: Fifty!

Venkatesh Iyer scores a half-century. KKR trying to control the game as Cummins and Iyer are playing good cricket now. Cummins hits another six against Bumrah.  KKR are 127/5 after 15 overs.

22:46 (IST)06 Apr 2022
Iyer breaks the shackles!

Off the 29th ball he faced in his start-stop knock, Venkatesh Iyer had his benediction. He bent on one knee and heaved Murugan Ashwin over deep square leg. He could finally smile, and smile heartily he did. He watched the ball until it sunk into the stands and looked skywards, breathing deeply. For until that moment, it has been a struggle for Iyer to replicate that stroke-full touch of last edition. This season, he has been scratchy and streaky, loose and petulant, unable to pierce the gaps and often crease-stuck. Static feet have resulted in him throwing his hands at almost every delivery. Bowlers have been quick to pounce on another flaw of his—his front-foot does not stride out much, and he ends up stabbing at good-length balls veering away from his body. Resultantly, his first two outings yielded only 13 runs. But  sometimes, all it takes is one shot to hit the straps. That six seemed that one shot.

Sandip G

22:41 (IST)06 Apr 2022
IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs MI: Huge blow!

Andre Russell goes back to the pavilion. That's a huge blow for Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai are dominating now. KKR are 101/5 after 13.1 overs.

22:32 (IST)06 Apr 2022
IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs MI: Wicket!

Murugan Ashwin takes the wicket of Nitish Rana as Daniel Sams takes an easy catch. Rana tries to slog it but miscues it. KKR are 83/4 after 11.4 overs.

22:25 (IST)06 Apr 2022
IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs MI: Fourr!

That's a lethal yorker by Tymal Mills but Venkatesh Iyer edges and gets a boundary. KKR are going with a decent run-rate now. Also, Rana hits an upper-cut and gets a six.  KKR are 80/3 after 11 overs.

22:11 (IST)06 Apr 2022
IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs MI: SIX

Sam Billings steps out and smacks Murugan Ashwin over long-on for a massive six. Kolkata make 50 runs in 8 overs.

22:04 (IST)06 Apr 2022
IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs MI: WICKET

KKR are two down as Rahane and Shreyas depart within powerplay. Daniel Sams bounces one short and Shreyas hits it to deep square where Tilak was ready. KKR are 35/2 after 6 overs.

21:56 (IST)06 Apr 2022
IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs MI: OUT

Kolkata Knight Riders lose their first wicket, Rahane departs for 7. Shreyas Iyer replaces Rahane at the crease and he starts his innings with a boundary in the very next ball. KKR are 26/1 after 5 overs.

21:49 (IST)06 Apr 2022
Yours disdainfully, Tilak Varma

Teenager Tilak Varma is busy shattering reputations. After he tore Trent Boult and Ravi Ashwin apart during his breakout  knock (61 off 33 balls) the other night, he tucked into Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy on Wednesday. He greeted Cummins with the most audacious of scoops. Varma shuffled across outside the off-stump, hunkered down and just when the ball reached him, twirled his bat, making contact just at the perfect moment, his body maintaining the leaning tower of Pisa pose all through the execution of that stroke. The balance was astonishing— batsmen so easily tumble. As were his dexterous hands. Even Cummins stared admiringly at him; Shreyas Iyer blew his cheeks in exasperation. Varma was not finished slaying the strapping Australian captain. Three balls later, he cleared his front leg and just pile-drove him down the ground. The shot was so furious that it was like a slap on Cummins’s face. The latter never recovered from the bruising, even as Varma continued building his CV. Chakravarthy was disdained for a pair of fours and a six in an over, Andre Russell was muscled over mid-off for a four. More to come from the 19-year-old.  

Sandip G

21:46 (IST)06 Apr 2022
IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs MI: Four!

Basil Thampi to That's a cheeky four by Venkatesh Iyer against Thampi. He uses the pace on the ball and then guides it very fine. KKR are 14/0 after 3 overs.

21:36 (IST)06 Apr 2022
IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs MI: Basil Thampi to bowl!

Basil Thampi to bowl the first over for MI. Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer start the proceedings for KKR. Both the batters will look to give a good start. KKR are 3/0 after 1 over.

21:33 (IST)06 Apr 2022
Big Dong of the Surya six!

Have you ever played that game Stick Cricket? Remember the sound a powerful hit used to make there? If you haven’t, just replay the six that Suryakumar Yadav hit off Sunil Narine. It was just the second six that Narine gave this IPL and what a cracking sound it made. Tonk doesn’t do justice or any of the Batman wham bham expressions. Stick cricket is the closest to it. Surya went down on his knee and disposed. A stunning slog sweep, that sweet sound, and off the white ball flew over midwicket. Surya had walked into a mini-crisis and seized the game in his customary counter-attacking style. If he and Shreyas Iyer continue to have a good IPL with the bat, the pressure will escalate on Virat Kohli to turn on the runs tap to ward off any pressure on his spot in the Indian T20 team.

Sriram Veera

21:16 (IST)06 Apr 2022
KKR vs MI Live: KKR need 162 runs to win

Cummins bowls the last over and he takes the wicket of Surya. Surya departs after scoring brilliant 52 runs for Mumbai Indians. Pollard smashes a six here in the last over. He hits it straight this time. Pollard ends the over with a six. MI are 161/4 after 20 overs.

21:02 (IST)06 Apr 2022
KKR vs MI Live: Fourr!

SKY is playing a brilliant knock here for Mumbai Indians. He hits a boundary against Sunil Narine. After struggling for a while, Mumbai are coming back in the game. MI are 129/3 after 18 overs.

20:55 (IST)06 Apr 2022
KKR vs MI Live: MI batters are on fire!
20:48 (IST)06 Apr 2022
KKR vs MI Live: Sixxx!

Tilak Varma goes down on one knee and hits it over for a six against Cummins. Tilak Varma is playing good cricket here. MI are 92/3 after 15.2 overs.

LOAD MORE

KKR Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee/Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh/Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd