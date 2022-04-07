IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Highlights: KKR beat MI by 5 wickets

Pat comes Cummins thudding response:

Pity Tony Grieg isn’t alive to offer the most deserved BGM for Pat Cummins: that euphoric cry of whaddaaplayaaa! He leaked runs in the end in his first game this IPL and did he sit and sulk about it? Nah… he equalled KL Rahul’s fastest IPL fifty in 14 balls. They said Andre Russell can hit, Venkatesh Iyer will hit, Sam Billings can too. But it was the Australian captain Pat Cummins who blasted the living daylights out of Mumbai. Unlike Russel who can get all stiff when the bouncer either angles away from him or rears at his body, Cummins does this fluid upper-body-twist to get into right positions even as he gets into his murderous swings. Tymal Mills tried bouncing him at his body, but with that twist and extraordinary hand-eye coordination, he biffed 'em away. When Jasprit Bumrah tried to catch him napping with fuller ones, he blasted it into the stands. And what can you say about poor Daniel Sams who bled 35 runs in the 16th over. He tried all lengths, and angles, and saw the ball being thrown back from stands. Cummins used the long handle, used the short-arm pull, deployed side-shuffles and kept smashing that white ball to oblivion. In the post-match interaction, Rohit Sharma was bemused, almost speechless - the only befitting reaction to that murder on the outskirts of Pune.

Sriram Veera