IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Highlights: KKR beat MI by 5 wickets

IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live Score Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in their IPL match on Wednesday. Opting to bowl after winning the toss, KKR saw MI recover from 55 for three in the 11th over to post 161 for four.
In reply, KKR chased down the target of 162 with 24 balls to spare. Pat Cummins blasted 56 off 15 balls, while Venkatesh Iyer remained not out on 50. For Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav made 52 off 36 balls, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 38 in 27 deliveries. Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 22 off five balls.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
Kolkata Knight Riders162/5 (16.0)
Mumbai Indians161/4 (20.0)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets
Pity Tony Grieg isn’t alive to offer the most deserved BGM for Pat Cummins: that euphoric cry of whaddaaplayaaa! He leaked runs in the end in his first game this IPL and did he sit and sulk about it? Nah… he equalled KL Rahul’s fastest IPL fifty in 14 balls. They said Andre Russell can hit, Venkatesh Iyer will hit, Sam Billings can too. But it was the Australian captain Pat Cummins who blasted the living daylights out of Mumbai. Unlike Russel who can get all stiff when the bouncer either angles away from him or rears at his body, Cummins does this fluid upper-body-twist to get into right positions even as he gets into his murderous swings. Tymal Mills tried bouncing him at his body, but with that twist and extraordinary hand-eye coordination, he biffed 'em away. When Jasprit Bumrah tried to catch him napping with fuller ones, he blasted it into the stands. And what can you say about poor Daniel Sams who bled 35 runs in the 16th over. He tried all lengths, and angles, and saw the ball being thrown back from stands. Cummins used the long handle, used the short-arm pull, deployed side-shuffles and kept smashing that white ball to oblivion. In the post-match interaction, Rohit Sharma was bemused, almost speechless - the only befitting reaction to that murder on the outskirts of Pune.
Sriram Veera
Tymal Mills was Rohit Sharma’s wicket-producing genie. Every time, he wishes for a wicket, he would just summon Mills for a spell, despatched to some far-flung outpost on the field, and he would grant the wish. He would just trundle in, then steam in and pinch the wicket from nowhere, usually off the first ball of a new spell. Wicket No 1: Ajinkya Rahane. Though far from fluent, he could anchor chases, especially a pursuit of 160. So Mills just bowls a staple short ball. Rahane pulls into the palms of the deep square-leg fielder. Wicket 2: Andre Russell. He seemed in a rampaging mood, but Mills slips in another short ball. Russell pulls too, but top-edges to point. Rahane was hurried; Russell was made to wait for the ball. Mills comes with the reputation of possessing a lethal army of short-pitched balls. The lifter, the rib-tickler, the slow bouncer, the fast bouncer, the bouncer that hustles past batsmen, the bouncer that stops at batsmen. Little wonder that he was Sharma’s wicket-producing genie.
Sandip G
What an innings by Cummins. He gets to his fifty in just 14 balls. KKR win the match by 5 wickets.
Cummins is on fire now. He hits two sixes and a boundary against Sams. He wants to finish the match as soon as possible. KKR are 149/5 after 15.4 overs.
Venkatesh Iyer scores a half-century. KKR trying to control the game as Cummins and Iyer are playing good cricket now. Cummins hits another six against Bumrah. KKR are 127/5 after 15 overs.
Off the 29th ball he faced in his start-stop knock, Venkatesh Iyer had his benediction. He bent on one knee and heaved Murugan Ashwin over deep square leg. He could finally smile, and smile heartily he did. He watched the ball until it sunk into the stands and looked skywards, breathing deeply. For until that moment, it has been a struggle for Iyer to replicate that stroke-full touch of last edition. This season, he has been scratchy and streaky, loose and petulant, unable to pierce the gaps and often crease-stuck. Static feet have resulted in him throwing his hands at almost every delivery. Bowlers have been quick to pounce on another flaw of his—his front-foot does not stride out much, and he ends up stabbing at good-length balls veering away from his body. Resultantly, his first two outings yielded only 13 runs. But sometimes, all it takes is one shot to hit the straps. That six seemed that one shot.
Sandip G
Andre Russell goes back to the pavilion. That's a huge blow for Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai are dominating now. KKR are 101/5 after 13.1 overs.
Murugan Ashwin takes the wicket of Nitish Rana as Daniel Sams takes an easy catch. Rana tries to slog it but miscues it. KKR are 83/4 after 11.4 overs.
That's a lethal yorker by Tymal Mills but Venkatesh Iyer edges and gets a boundary. KKR are going with a decent run-rate now. Also, Rana hits an upper-cut and gets a six. KKR are 80/3 after 11 overs.
Sam Billings steps out and smacks Murugan Ashwin over long-on for a massive six. Kolkata make 50 runs in 8 overs.
KKR are two down as Rahane and Shreyas depart within powerplay. Daniel Sams bounces one short and Shreyas hits it to deep square where Tilak was ready. KKR are 35/2 after 6 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders lose their first wicket, Rahane departs for 7. Shreyas Iyer replaces Rahane at the crease and he starts his innings with a boundary in the very next ball. KKR are 26/1 after 5 overs.
Teenager Tilak Varma is busy shattering reputations. After he tore Trent Boult and Ravi Ashwin apart during his breakout knock (61 off 33 balls) the other night, he tucked into Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy on Wednesday. He greeted Cummins with the most audacious of scoops. Varma shuffled across outside the off-stump, hunkered down and just when the ball reached him, twirled his bat, making contact just at the perfect moment, his body maintaining the leaning tower of Pisa pose all through the execution of that stroke. The balance was astonishing— batsmen so easily tumble. As were his dexterous hands. Even Cummins stared admiringly at him; Shreyas Iyer blew his cheeks in exasperation. Varma was not finished slaying the strapping Australian captain. Three balls later, he cleared his front leg and just pile-drove him down the ground. The shot was so furious that it was like a slap on Cummins’s face. The latter never recovered from the bruising, even as Varma continued building his CV. Chakravarthy was disdained for a pair of fours and a six in an over, Andre Russell was muscled over mid-off for a four. More to come from the 19-year-old.
Sandip G
Basil Thampi to That's a cheeky four by Venkatesh Iyer against Thampi. He uses the pace on the ball and then guides it very fine. KKR are 14/0 after 3 overs.
Basil Thampi to bowl the first over for MI. Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer start the proceedings for KKR. Both the batters will look to give a good start. KKR are 3/0 after 1 over.
Have you ever played that game Stick Cricket? Remember the sound a powerful hit used to make there? If you haven’t, just replay the six that Suryakumar Yadav hit off Sunil Narine. It was just the second six that Narine gave this IPL and what a cracking sound it made. Tonk doesn’t do justice or any of the Batman wham bham expressions. Stick cricket is the closest to it. Surya went down on his knee and disposed. A stunning slog sweep, that sweet sound, and off the white ball flew over midwicket. Surya had walked into a mini-crisis and seized the game in his customary counter-attacking style. If he and Shreyas Iyer continue to have a good IPL with the bat, the pressure will escalate on Virat Kohli to turn on the runs tap to ward off any pressure on his spot in the Indian T20 team.
Sriram Veera
Cummins bowls the last over and he takes the wicket of Surya. Surya departs after scoring brilliant 52 runs for Mumbai Indians. Pollard smashes a six here in the last over. He hits it straight this time. Pollard ends the over with a six. MI are 161/4 after 20 overs.
SKY is playing a brilliant knock here for Mumbai Indians. He hits a boundary against Sunil Narine. After struggling for a while, Mumbai are coming back in the game. MI are 129/3 after 18 overs.
Tilak Varma goes down on one knee and hits it over for a six against Cummins. Tilak Varma is playing good cricket here. MI are 92/3 after 15.2 overs.