IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav; best picks for captain and vice-captain

IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (KKR vs MI) Players List: Mumbai Indians’ domestic bowlers will look to step up as they take on a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Wednesday, looking to turn things around after back-to-back defeats.

MI have so far looked like anything but IPL’s five-time champions, losing both their opening games – first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs.

And skipper Rohit Sharma will seek improvements on multiple fronts to effect a turnaround when they face KKR, who come into the game after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets.

KKR Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee/Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh/Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar