IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Changes likely in Playing 11 for Kolkata, Lucknow

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants (KKR vs LSG) Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders need a big win in their final round-robin match to keep their slim IPL play-off hopes alive, while Lucknow Super Giants will look to seal their position in the top four when the two teams face off on Wednesday.

With seven losses and six wins, KKR are placed at the sixth spot with 12 points and they will not only have to win but do it with a big margin and then hope that other results go their way to salvage any hope of sneaking into the knockout stage.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 Match Details:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place on May 18, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. KKR vs LSG match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Despite being an evening game, dew will not be much of a concern for the teams. The Pitch at the venue has shown that chasing a target of around 160 can be difficult. Win the toss and bat first should be the mantra for this encounter.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Kolkata and Lucknow, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 30s between 7 PM to 11 PM.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

KKR Probable XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith/Sheldon Jackson, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni/Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis/Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan

IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sheldon Jackson, Baba Indrajith, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav