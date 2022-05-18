IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG Live Score Updates: Lucknow face Kolkata in must-win game

IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Kolkata Knight Riders need a big win in their final round-robin match to keep their slim IPL play-off hopes alive, while Lucknow Super Giants will look to seal their position in the top four when the two teams face off on Wednesday.

With seven losses and six wins, KKR are placed at the sixth spot with 12 points and they will not only have to win but do it with a big margin and then hope that other results go their way to salvage any hope of sneaking into the knockout stage.

Follow live score and updates of KKR vs LSG from Mumbai below.