IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG Live Score Updates: Lucknow face Kolkata in must-win game

IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Kolkata Knight Riders need a big win in their final round-robin match to keep their slim IPL play-off hopes alive, while Lucknow Super Giants will look to seal their position in the top four when the two teams face off on Wednesday.
With seven losses and six wins, KKR are placed at the sixth spot with 12 points and they will not only have to win but do it with a big margin and then hope that other results go their way to salvage any hope of sneaking into the knockout stage.
Follow live score and updates of KKR vs LSG from Mumbai below.
Two-time former champions, KKR, which had reached the final last year, have managed to keep their theoretical chances alive after coming good in the last two matches against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav. (Read More)
Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 627 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Deepak Hooda. (Read More)
Gujarat Titans (GT), who have already qualified for the playoffs, are currently topping the points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC). (Read More)
Hello and welcome to the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. LSG already have one foot at the play-offs as they are placed at the third spot with 16 points but with a number of teams jostling it out for the remaining three berths, they will look to add two more points to avoid any last-minute hiccup.