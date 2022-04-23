IPL 2022 KKR vs GT playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Punjab and Hyderabad tweak their Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans (KKR vs GT) Players List: Having suffered three defeats in a row, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit has slipped to seventh in the table and the task gets tougher against the Titans, who have been a revelation in their maiden season.

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have been firing on all cylinders, with their batting prowess and bowling might. Kolkata and Gujarat lock horns at DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai in the first match of the day.

Purano shei diner kotha… Sheye ki bhola jaaye! 🎵 🎥 Hours before #KKRvGT, former knights revisit memories of seasons gone by! #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/jtLpKOu25a — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 23, 2022

KKR vs GT IPL 2022 Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans will take place on April 23, 2022, at 3:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. KKR vs GT match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

KKR vs GT IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being an afternoon game, dew will not be much of a concern for the teams. The Pitch at the venue has shown that chasing a target of around 160 can be difficult.

In a new chapter of #SeasonOfFirsts, we experience life through the v̶i̶e̶w̶f̶i̶n̶d̶e̶r̶ GoPro of Papa Pandya! 💪 ⁰⁰🎥 🔜#AavaDe #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/WRk5jCJfVJ — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 22, 2022

KKR vs GT IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Kolkata and Gujarat, humidity levels are expected to remain between 49-67 per cent, while the temperatures will hover around the mid 30’s between 3 PM to 7 PM.

KKR vs GT IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s

KKR Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthi

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

IPL 2022 KKR vs GT Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Points Table

Rajasthan Royals are currently topping the points table, followed by Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore. All the three teams have 10 points each, but Rajasthan has a better net run rate. Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad are next with eight points each. They are followed by Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings with six points each, while Chennai Super Kings are ninth with four points, and Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account.