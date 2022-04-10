IPL 2022 KKR vs DC Live, Playing 11, Match Prediction, Pitch Report: Will Anrich Nortje find his rhythm back today?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals (KKR vs DC) Players List: Anrich Nortje’s comeback game didn’t get off to a great start as Lucknow Super Giants Quinton de Kock crashed him for a hat-trick of fours and a six off the fifth ball. Rusty perhaps, nerves may be, but it was all quite gentle. Three full balls on the off stump line were driven away without much fuss. And the unsurprising short ball was disposed over leg-side boundary.

Anrich Nortje, playing his first match in five months since the T20 World Cup, he ripped two beamers in two overs, one at de Kock and Deepak Hooda. The first one fended for six over short third man, the second one took Nortje out of the attack.

Nortje has been out of competitive cricket since last November’s T20 World Cup due to a back and hip injury.

Delhi Capitals will be hoping that the South African pacer will forget his last game’s performance and come out with all guns blazing against Kolkata Knight Riders’ table-toppers.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium generally assists both bowlers and batsmen. The short boundaries and a quick outfield will certainly helped the batters. Teams will be looking to chase with dew factor cominng to play in the match.

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Billings (WK), Nitish Rana, andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy.

Delhi Capitals XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.