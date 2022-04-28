IPL 2022 DC vs KKR Live, Playing 11, Match Prediction, Pitch Report: Will Delhi turn the table around?

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (DC vs KKR) Players List: Delhi Capitals will look to put the ‘no-ball’ controversy behind and gain much-needed momentum against another side seeking course correction, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Delhi suffered a 15-run loss against Rajasthan Royals, a game marred by a no-ball controversy over a high full toss that resulted in a one-match ban for assistant coach Pravin Amre. Head coach Ricky Ponting watched the tight finish in quarantine and felt helpless. Now he is back with the team and is confident of finding momentum which will allow his players to play to their potential.

DC vs KKR IPL 2022 Match Details:

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on April 28, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

DC vs KKR IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Being an evening game, dew will play a big factor for the teams. The Pitch at the venue has shown that even a target of 200 plus is not safe.

DC vs KKR IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Delhi and Kolkata, humidity levels are expected to remain between 49-57 per cent, while the temperatures will hover around the mid 30’s.

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.