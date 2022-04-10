IPL 2022 KKR vs DC Live Score Updates: Pant under pressure as Delhi face Kolkata

IPL 2022 KKR vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Kolkata battle Delhi at the Brabourne Stadium. (IPL)

IPL 2022 KKR vs DC Live Cricket Score: Skipper Rishabh Pant will face a big test when Delhi Capitals lock horns with table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, led by their former captain Shreyas Iyer, in a much-anticipated IPL clash on Sunday. Iyer, one of the architects of the Delhi franchise’s resurgence in the IPL, having taken them to their maiden final in 2020, was replaced as skipper of the team last season after he missed the first half due to an injury. The franchise didn’t retain the 27-year-old, who was picked up by KKR at the auction.

Under his captaincy, the Knight Riders are perched at the top of the league with six points from four outings, their only loss coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Capitals on the other hand, after a winning start, have slumped to back-to-back defeats and are placed seventh. Follow IPL 2022 KKR vs DC live below.