Sunday, April 10, 2022
IPL 2022 KKR vs DC Live Score Updates: Pant under pressure as Delhi face Kolkata

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 10, 2022 2:17:51 pm
IPL 2022 KKR  vs DC Live Cricket Score: Skipper Rishabh Pant will face a big test when Delhi Capitals lock horns with table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, led by their former captain Shreyas Iyer, in a much-anticipated IPL clash on Sunday. Iyer, one of the architects of the Delhi franchise’s resurgence in the IPL, having taken them to their maiden final in 2020, was replaced as skipper of the team last season after he missed the first half due to an injury. The franchise didn’t retain the 27-year-old, who was picked up by KKR at the auction.

Under his captaincy, the Knight Riders are perched at the top of the league with six points from four outings, their only loss coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Capitals on the other hand, after a winning start, have slumped to back-to-back defeats and are placed seventh. Follow IPL 2022 KKR vs DC live below.

14:17 (IST)10 Apr 2022
KKR vs DC: Will Iyer perform tonight ?

Shreyas Iyer, one of the architects of the Delhi franchise's resurgence in the IPL, having taken them to their maiden final in 2020, was replaced as skipper of the team last season.

14:16 (IST)10 Apr 2022
KKR vs DC: Hello and Welcome

Kolkata and Delhi battle in the first doubleheader of super Sunday. Both Pant and Iyer are touted as future India captains and it will be interesting to see how the two fare. However, the wicketkeeper-batter might be feeling the pressure, having won just one game so far. Stay tuned for all live updates as we build up towards the match.

IPL 2022, KKR vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Here are the two squads-

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

