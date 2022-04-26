IPL 2022: Kevin Pietersen backs Jos Buttler to continue sensational run

“Some of the shots he played you can’t buy them”, raved Kevin Pietersen, who backed Jos Buttler to continue his stellar show in the IPL as he is in “sublime” form.

Buttler has been in sensational form for Rajasthan Royals, scoring centuries against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

“We are running out of adjectives and superlatives. The IPL is made incredible by the innings like these,” Pietersen said on ‘Star Sports’.

“The spectators love this, we love this, everybody in the studio loved this. I mean some of the shots he played you can’t buy them. You can’t practice that (because) no one sells it.

“You either have it or you don’t. He’s such a fine talent and in such a sublime form. When he starts to strike like that sometimes you’ve just got to say you know what, this guy is so good. He took his time and capitalised.” Against the Capitals, Buttler hit nine sixes and as many fours in his sparkling 116 from 65 balls to take Rajasthan to 222-2.

“Jos did an unbelievable job against Delhi Capitals (in the previous game). I am sure he’ll continue to do so because when you’re in this kind of form in the tournament, you’ll just bat and bat and bat, especially when the wickets are this good.

“So, I don’t expect him to change the way he plays,” he said.