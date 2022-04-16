IPL 2022: Frustrated Ishan Kishan smashes boundary cushions

In the ongoing IPL 2022, Ishan Kishan, the Mumbai Indians opener is going through a rough patch. Kishan was bought back by his old franchise for a staggering Rs 15.25 crore at the IPL mega auction but he has struggled to make an impact in the tournament thus far.

Apart from one good knock, the left arm batter has not been able to find his groove in any of the other matches he has played so far. In the match against Lucknow, he was frustrated after getting out.

Mumbai Indians wanted a good start from both the openers as they were chasing down 200 runs but they lost their skipper Rohit Sharma early. Then Ishan Kishan was supposed to take charge of the innings but he was not able to make it big this time. He got out after scoring 13 runs.

While walking back to the change room, he smashed his willow on the boundary cushion and was furious.

The Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul made batting look like a walk in the park with a 56-ball century in his 100th IPL game to put five-time champions Mumbai Indians all but out of the league with an 18-run win on Saturday.

Rahul’s unbeaten 60-ball 103, his third three-figure mark across all editions of IPL, propelled Lucknow to a commanding score of 199 for four and then his bowlers joined the party to restrict MI to 181 for nine in 20 overs.

With six consecutive defeats, the tournament is as good as over for the league’s most popular team, even before it has reached the halfway stage.