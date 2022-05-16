How DC’s win over Punjab Kings could mean end of the road for RCB

One playoff spot is officially taken by Gujarat Titans, who have 20 points from 13 games. The next two positions are Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants’ to lose. In the final week of the IPL group phase, battle is intense for the one remaining place. Delhi Capitals’ 17-run win over Punjab Kings on Monday took them to the top-four and made them huge favourites to stay there.

Rajasthan Royals

M: 13, Pts: 16, NRR: 0.304

A win against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday have all but secured a playoff place for Royals. Only two more teams can now get to 16 points. One of them, Royal Challengers Bangalore, have a negative net run rate. For Royals to drop below RCB, they will have to implode against Chennai Super Kings, while RCB have to beat Gujarat Titans by around 70 runs. Royals rather well placed to achieve a top-two finish.

Lucknow Super Giants

M: 13, Pts: 16, NRR: 0.262

Successive losses by big margins have pulled Super Giants’ net run rate down to 0.262 from 0.703. And yet, KL Rahul’s troops sit pretty because of their far superior net run rate. If Super Giants lose their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders by around 80 runs and RCB win against Titans by around 70 runs, then only would Super Giants be out of the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals

M: 13, Pts: 14, NRR: 0.255

On the face of it, DC now are in a straight fight with RCB. If they win their last game against Mumbai Indians, they will be through, thanks to their very impressive net run rate. If they lose and RCB win against Titans, DC will be knocked out. If both teams lose their respective last group league fixtures, then the door might open for KKR, Punjab Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad. Then again, DC will have to lose by a big margin to surrender the advantage.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

M: 13, Pts: 14, NRR: -0.323

Despite being on 14 points, the final group league fixture is a win-or-bust for RCB. Still, they will not get there if DC secure a victory. In the playoffs scrap, RCB have the worst net run rate among all the aspirants.

Kolkata Knight Riders

M: 13, Pts: 12, NRR: 0.160

KKR will have to hope that no other team reaches 16 points. They have a healthy net run rate and if they beat Super Giants by more than 30 runs in their last game, their net run rate would soar past DC’s. That’s provided DC lose their last game.

Punjab Kings

M: 13, Pts: 12, NRR: -0.043

Defeat to DC sort of put paid to their playoffs hopes. Punjab Kings’ chance now lies in DC, RCB and KKR losing their respective final league fixtures, while they are winning huge against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

M: 12, Pts: 10, NRR: -0.270

Sunrisers are hoping against hope that no other team gets to 16 points and they win massive against MI and Punjab Kings. For example, even if they beat the two teams by 30 runs each, they won’t have a positive net run rate.