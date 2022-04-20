I got pretty lucky, says Hazlewood on controversial wide ball after furious Stoinis loses cool

Josh Hazlewood got the better of Aussie teammate Marcus Stoinis in their IPL clash overnight as he led Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory against Lucknow.

However, a bitterly disappointed Stoinis was seething after getting dismissed. A questionable wide wasn’t given in the previous ball before he was out.

Chasing 182, Stoinis got out in the second ball of the 19th over after he shuffled way too much outside off, an act prompted by the previous Hazlewood delivery that landed almost off the pitch.

After the match, Hazlewood said he “got pretty lucky” with his very wide delivery that was not called wide by the umpire, leading to Stoinis’ wicket in their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

Marcus Stoinis adding some extra colorful vocabulary to this night of IPL action. pic.twitter.com/vGf7d2oIFp — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) April 19, 2022

Hazlewood finished with excellent figures of 4/25 as RCB emerged comfortable winners by 18 runs.

“I tried to turn around and get back to my mark as quick as I could. I got pretty lucky on that one so I might have to get him a beer after that,” Hazlewood said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, LSG captain KL Rahul said his team gave away too many runs in the powerplay despite getting early wickets.

“I think we started really well after getting two wickets in the first over, to give away 50 in the Powerplay, we should have done better. 180 on that pitch was 15 or 20 runs extra that we gave away,” Rahul said.

“The pitch was sticky. We got the early breakthroughs we were looking for but we couldn’t squeeze in the middle. We needed one big partnership – we saw what Faf did for RCB – I think we needed one batter in the top three or four to play a long innings and for other batters to play around with him but we couldn’t get that.”