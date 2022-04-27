IPL 2022 GT vs SRH playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will GT, SRH continue with their last match Playing XI?

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (GT vs SRH) Players List: The speed gun radar will be functioning over time when Lockie Ferguson’s 150 click thunderbolts meet its match in rising pace sensation Umran Malik’s toe-crushers as table-toppers Gujarat Titans clash with close-on-heels Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Wednesday.

The IPL newcomers are currently in the midst of a dream inception year with six wins from seven games at the halfway stage and are placed on top of the table.

GT vs SRH IPL 2022 Match Details:

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (GT vs SRH) match will take place on April 27, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The GT vs SRH match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

GT vs SRH IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Being an evening game, dew will play a big factor for the teams. The Pitch at the venue has shown that even a target of 200 plus is not safe.

GT vs SRH IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Hyderabad and Gujarat, humidity levels are expected to remain between 49-57 per cent.

GT vs SRH IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

IPL 2022 GT vs SRH Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey.

In the IPL 2022 points table, Rajasthan Royals(RR) are currently topping the points table, followed by Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.