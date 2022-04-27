IPL 2022 GT vs SRH Live Score Updates: Titans to face Sunrisers in Mumbai

IPL 2022 GT vs SRH Live Cricket Score: The speed gun radar will be functioning over time when Lockie Ferguson’s 150 click thunderbolts meet its match in rising pace sensation Umran Malik’s toe-crushers as table-toppers Gujarat Titans clash with close-on-heels Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Wednesday.
Interestingly, the only loss that Titans suffered in its campaign so far was against Sunrisers in an earlier meeting and Hardik Pandya wouldn’t mind sweet revenge for that defeat.
Follow live score and updates of GT vs SRH from Mumbai below.
The chink in Titan’s armoury is not having a quality keeper-batter for the format as Wade hasn’t really had a great time in the first five games that he got and Saha has always been a player who takes time to settle down before he could play some shots.
The disconcerting bounce and movement created by Marco Jansen (6 wickets from 5 games) are ably complemented by Umran’s (10 wickets from 7 games) fiery pace, T Natarajan’s (15 from 7 games) deceptions off the track and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9 from 7 games) balancing it all with his experience.
