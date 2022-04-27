scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
IPL 2022 GT vs SRH Live Score Updates: Titans to face Sunrisers in Mumbai

GT vs SRH Cricket Match ball to ball commentary, IPL 2022 Cricket Live Score: Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 27, 2022 6:07:04 pm
GT vs SRHPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score: Gujarat to face Hyderabad.

IPL 2022 GT vs SRH Live Cricket Score: The speed gun radar will be functioning over time when Lockie Ferguson’s 150 click thunderbolts meet its match in rising pace sensation Umran Malik’s toe-crushers as table-toppers Gujarat Titans clash with close-on-heels Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the only loss that Titans suffered in its campaign so far was against Sunrisers in an earlier meeting and Hardik Pandya wouldn’t mind sweet revenge for that defeat.

Follow live score and updates of GT vs SRH from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, GT vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

18:06 (IST)27 Apr 2022
GT vs SRH: Making heads turn, again!

Arshdeep has conceded just 5.66 runs an over at the death, the best economy rate for a bowler with a minimum of 30 balls in the death overs in IPL 2022.  He has done better than Sunil Narine (6.00), Jasprit Bumrah (8.16), Mohammed Shami (8.40), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8.50). (Read More)

17:55 (IST)27 Apr 2022
Time to pull the plug on Kohli’s T20I career!

In the last couple of weeks, Virat Kohli the batsman has had the demeanour of a Netflix murderer living in constant expectation of his victim’s body being found. Such has been his nervy presence in the middle.  A look of a man who seemingly feels he has been cooked, done in, and trapped by a fateful turn of events. (Read More)

17:47 (IST)27 Apr 2022
GT vs SRH: Purple Cap!

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season so far followed by T Natarajan, Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kuldeep Yadav. (Read More)

17:36 (IST)27 Apr 2022
GT vs SRH: Orange Cap!

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL's run-scoring charts with 499 runs so far. He is followed by Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul who has scored 368 runs. (Read More)

17:32 (IST)27 Apr 2022
GT vs SRH: IPL 2022 Points Table!

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently topping the points table, followed by Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are fourth and fifth. They are followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table. (Read More)

17:27 (IST)27 Apr 2022
GT vs SRH: Keeper-batter chaos!

The chink in Titan’s armoury is not having a quality keeper-batter for the format as Wade hasn’t really had a great time in the first five games that he got and Saha has always been a player who takes time to settle down before he could play some shots.

17:23 (IST)27 Apr 2022
GT vs SRH: Fearless bowling attack!

The disconcerting bounce and movement created by Marco Jansen (6 wickets from 5 games) are ably complemented by Umran’s (10 wickets from 7 games) fiery pace, T Natarajan’s (15 from 7 games) deceptions off the track and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9 from 7 games) balancing it all with his experience.

17:19 (IST)27 Apr 2022
GT vs SRH: Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: GT vs SRH IPL 2022, GT vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today: Battle of pace aces as it’s Gujarat Titans’ Ferguson vs Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Teams

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

