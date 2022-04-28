IPL 2022 GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

IPL 2022 GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Wednesday. The Titans chased down a stiff target of 196 in the last ball thanks to the batting heroics of Rashid Khan (31 not out) and Rahul Tewatia (40 not out). The Titans ended at 199 for five in 20 overs. Wriddhiman Saha made 68 off 38 balls at the top of the order. Pace sensation Umran Malik’s stunning figures of 5/25 — his maiden five-for — went in vain.