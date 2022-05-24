IPL 2022, GT vs RR Live Score Updates: Hardik’s Gujarat favourites against Samson’s Rajasthan in Qualifier 1

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Updated: May 24, 2022 5:19:45 pm
IPL 2022, GT vs RR Qualifier 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Gujarat Titans will go as favourites when they take the field against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals finished as the top two teams after the round-robin stage of IPL 2022. GT finished with 20 points while RR got 18. Follow live score and updates of GT vs RR Qualifier 1 from Kolkata below.

17:19 (IST)24 May 2022
GT vs RR Live: Probable XI

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

17:17 (IST)24 May 2022
GT vs RR Live: Gujarat start as favourites against Rajasthan

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals from Eden Gardens Kolkata. Both teams boast of quality fast bowlers. Titans have Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson. The Eden pitch should excite them to bend their backs. Royals’ counter is Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Sen (if he plays). As for batting, Titans would like to see consistency from Shubman Gill, while three successive single-digit scores notwithstanding, Jos Buttler remains Royals’ talisman with 629 runs from 14 matches. As regards spin, Royals hold a slight edge with the Chahal-Ashwin combo versus Rashid Khan. Wriddhiman Saha playing on home patch, with relationship strained with the CAB, offers an interesting sub-plot.

IPL 2022, GT  vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

