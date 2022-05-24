IPL 2022, GT vs RR Live Score Updates: Hardik’s Gujarat favourites against Samson’s Rajasthan in Qualifier 1

GT vs RR Live: Gujarat start as favourites against Rajasthan

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals from Eden Gardens Kolkata. Both teams boast of quality fast bowlers. Titans have Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson. The Eden pitch should excite them to bend their backs. Royals’ counter is Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Sen (if he plays). As for batting, Titans would like to see consistency from Shubman Gill, while three successive single-digit scores notwithstanding, Jos Buttler remains Royals’ talisman with 629 runs from 14 matches. As regards spin, Royals hold a slight edge with the Chahal-Ashwin combo versus Rashid Khan. Wriddhiman Saha playing on home patch, with relationship strained with the CAB, offers an interesting sub-plot.