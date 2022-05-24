IPL 2022, GT vs RR Live Score Updates: Hardik’s Gujarat favourites against Samson’s Rajasthan in Qualifier 1

IPL 2022, GT vs RR Qualifier 1 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Gujarat Titans will go as favourites when they take the field against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals finished as the top two teams after the round-robin stage of IPL 2022. GT finished with 20 points while RR got 18. Follow live score and updates of GT vs RR Qualifier 1 from Kolkata below.
Live Blog
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals from Eden Gardens Kolkata. Both teams boast of quality fast bowlers. Titans have Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson. The Eden pitch should excite them to bend their backs. Royals’ counter is Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Sen (if he plays). As for batting, Titans would like to see consistency from Shubman Gill, while three successive single-digit scores notwithstanding, Jos Buttler remains Royals’ talisman with 629 runs from 14 matches. As regards spin, Royals hold a slight edge with the Chahal-Ashwin combo versus Rashid Khan. Wriddhiman Saha playing on home patch, with relationship strained with the CAB, offers an interesting sub-plot.