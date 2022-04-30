IPL 2022 GT vs RCB playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Can Virat Kohli regain his form?

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (GT vs RCB) Players List: Batting stalwart Virat Kohli’s wretched form would once again come under scrutiny when Royal Challengers Bangalore face table-toppers Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match on Saturday.

Kohli has scored a mere 128 runs in nine matches for RCB this season with 48 being his highest score. His promotion to the opening slot in RCB’s previous match after scoring back-to-back ducks too did not yield results as he was out for 9. Kohli’s form has been one of the reasons for the inconsistent show of RCB who are currently in the fifth spot with five wins from nine matches.

GT vs RCB IPL 2022 Match Details:

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on April 30, 2022, at 3:30 PM IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. GT vs RCB match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

GT vs RCB IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Being an afternoon game, dew will not be much of a concern for the teams.

GT vs RCB IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Gujarat and Bangalore, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 30’s between 3 PM to 7 PM.

GT vs RCB IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.