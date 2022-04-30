scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Must Read
Live now

IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Live Score Updates: Gujarat to face inconsistent Bangalore

GT vs RCB Cricket Match ball to ball commentary, IPL 2022 Cricket Live Score: Gujarat Titans to lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 30, 2022 1:50:06 pm
PL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score: Gujarat take on Bangalore on Saturday.

IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli has scored a mere 128 runs in nine matches for RCB this season with 48 being his highest score. His promotion to the opening slot in RCB’s previous match after scoring back-to-back ducks too did not yield results as he was out for 9.

Kohli’s form has been one of the reasons for the inconsistent show of RCB, who are currently in the fifth spot with five wins from nine matches. With seven wins from eight matches and on a five-match winning streak, the Titans are the clear favourites to win Saturday’s match. If they do that, they will virtually book a play-off berth.

Follow live score and updates of SRH vs GT from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, GT vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challenges Bangalore from CCI - Brabourne, Mumbai.

13:43 (IST)30 Apr 2022
GT vs RCB: Points Table!

Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are fourth and fifth. They are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table. (Read More)

13:33 (IST)30 Apr 2022
GT vs RCB: Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore from the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

GT vs RCB: Gujarat look to continue ‘Golden Touch’, Bangalore seek Kohli’s return to form

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd