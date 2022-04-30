IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Live Score Updates: Gujarat to face inconsistent Bangalore

IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli has scored a mere 128 runs in nine matches for RCB this season with 48 being his highest score. His promotion to the opening slot in RCB’s previous match after scoring back-to-back ducks too did not yield results as he was out for 9.
Kohli’s form has been one of the reasons for the inconsistent show of RCB, who are currently in the fifth spot with five wins from nine matches. With seven wins from eight matches and on a five-match winning streak, the Titans are the clear favourites to win Saturday’s match. If they do that, they will virtually book a play-off berth.
Follow live score and updates of GT vs RCB from Mumbai below.
Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are fourth and fifth. They are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table. (Read More)
