IPL 2022: Batting first doesn’t pay for GT

Gujarat Titans suffered only their second loss of the season as their batsmen failed when their captain asked them to set a target instead of their preferred chasing mode. Sai Sudharsan’s 65 carried them only as far as 143/8 after Kagiso Rabada’s four strikes, and Shikhar Dhawan anchored a straightforward Punjab Kings chase which ended early with some fireworks from Liam Livingstone.

GT’s DY woes

The table-toppers have been tested the most at DY Patil Stadium this season. Their only loss heading into Tuesday night’s match had come here – against Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. They’ve either chosen to bat first or been asked to set a target in all their four matches at the ground. But they have clearly preferred chasing, as evidenced by a season’s death-overs run rate of 13.04 batting second compared to 9.24 while batting first.

Against Kolkata Knight Riders here on April 23, they’d become the first team to go against the trend and choose to bat first in this IPL, albeit in an afternoon game. And their batting hadn’t been able to fire.It was only when a rampaging Andre Russell departed early in the last over that a narrow win was sealed.

On Tuesday, Hardik Pandya became the first skipper to choose to bat first in a night match this IPL. At the toss, he said dew wouldn’t play a big role, and there hasn’t been much dew at Wankhede Stadium across the creek in south Mumbai in the past few games. But it did come on at DY Patil on Tuesday; it was apparent when a couple of super-soppers were pressed into action during the innings break. In any case, as Sai Sudharsan admitted at the interval, GT were already at least 20 runs short of a par score. Pandya would later say 170 would have been ideal, and added batting first was an attempt to get the side out of its comfort zone.

No middle-order rescue act

The pitch played a bit slow during the first innings and the scrambled-seam ball held up slightly. That was what caused Wriddhiman Saha’s downfall. Seeing that the wicketkeeper was chipping straight, Kagiso Rabada bowled a scrambled-seam length delivery outside off and Saha ended up slicing the lofted drive high to mid-off. Shubman Gill had already run himself out with a direct hit from Rishi Dhawan following a scramble for a non-existent single.

GT have overcome top-order stumbles regularly and that had been achieved partly with Pandya playing the anchor. But he fell for 1 to a lovely nibbler from Rishi Dhawan; the ball swung in a tad before holding its line and taking the edge to the ’keeper.

Liam Livingstone bowled his off-spin to the three left-handers in the GT top six – Sudharsan, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia. Even Rahul Chahar’s googlies were hard to get away with some turn and bounce available. After Saha swung Rabada over the long-on rope in the fourth over, GT went as many as 47 deliveries without a boundary. Miller tried one off Livingstone, but only went as far as Rabada at long-off.

Sudharsan, on 18 off 24 at one stage, got away a few late pulled fours in a 42-ball half-century. He hung around till the end, but Rabada had already taken any remaining sting out of the GT innings in the 17th over with a double strike. He began the over with a couple of wides in trying to force Tewatia to hit to the longer boundary. But when he landed it on target, Tewatia tried to slog-sweep him to the shorter side, and only managed a top-edged catch to short third man. Rashid Khan, the hero of the last-ball win over Sunrisers last week, got a beauty first ball; it was angled in on a length, and then moved away to produce another caught-behind.

Shikhar, Rajapaksa settle in

Into the 48th game of the season, PK finally decided to open with Jonny Bairstow instead of captain Mayank Agarwal. The move didn’t work, as Bairstow was too early into a pull and swung Mohammed Shami to long leg. The new ball still seemed to be holding up somewhat. But Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa got through that early burst from Shami and it was smooth progress thereafter in an 87-run stand. The cuts, pulls and inside-out drives flowed, and by the time Rashid came on in the eighth over, PK had moved to 58 for 1. They could afford to play out the leg-spinner. Dhawan settled in to stay the full course, and after Rajapaksa left, Livingstone had plenty of fun in a 10-ball 30 that reeled in the win with four overs to spare. Targeting the shorter boundary with pulls and heaves, Livingstone collected 28 off Shami in the 16th, including three successive sixes.